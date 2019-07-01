Steel & Tube (NZX:STU) is pleased to present the Steel & Tube Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019.

In this newsletter, we highlight stories from across our business, demonstrating the work we are doing and the progress we are making to deliver the turn-around in financial performance.

Included in this newsletter:

A word from the Chair and CEO

ISO 9001:2015 certification for Comflor and Stainless teams

Building a stronger, better network

MSL Fortress takes out Award for Premier Supplier

S&T Stainless wins back big

Putting the customer first

Proud to contribute to award-winning school design

CFDL rated top contractor by Naylor Love

Steel & Tube continues its support for First Foundation

Introducing our Team: Anna Morris, GM People & Culture and Claire Radley, GM Strategy

Downloads

Steel & Tube Shareholder Newsletter June 2019