Steel & Tube : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019

07/01/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

Steel & Tube (NZX:STU) is pleased to present the Steel & Tube Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019.

In this newsletter, we highlight stories from across our business, demonstrating the work we are doing and the progress we are making to deliver the turn-around in financial performance.

Included in this newsletter:

  • A word from the Chair and CEO
  • ISO 9001:2015 certification for Comflor and Stainless teams
  • Building a stronger, better network
  • MSL Fortress takes out Award for Premier Supplier
  • S&T Stainless wins back big
  • Putting the customer first
  • Proud to contribute to award-winning school design
  • CFDL rated top contractor by Naylor Love
  • Steel & Tube continues its support for First Foundation
  • Introducing our Team: Anna Morris, GM People & Culture and Claire Radley, GM Strategy

Downloads

Steel & Tube Shareholder Newsletter June 2019

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 23:37:09 UTC
