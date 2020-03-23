Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Steel & Tube Holdings Limited    STU   NZSUTE0001S5

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel & Tube : Update COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 11:38pm EDT

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited (NZX: STU) advises that following the Prime Minister's announcement on 23 March 2020 it is moving to close all sites, except where we are needed to supply essential businesses, as of midday Wednesday 25 March 2020. We will continue to support all of our customers throughout this period with a core team working remotely to respond to customer enquiries and support essential business operations.

During the shut-down period, Steel & Tube will activate its business continuity plans to ensure it can quickly respond and recommence operations once the Level 4 alert has been lifted or as required to support essential business operations.

The shut-down will have an adverse impact on earnings for the year ending 30 June 2020. However due to the uncertainty around the extent of the shutdown on business operations we are unable to forecast its impact at this time. Steel & Tube will continue to assess the financial implications of site closures and will update the market as and when new information is available. Whilst this will have a short term earnings impact, Steel & Tube is well placed to support its customers and the Government's infrastructure programme when business does resume.

CEO of Steel & Tube, Mark Malpass said: 'We fully support the Government's efforts to flatten the spread of COVID-19 and clearly this is an extremely challenging and difficult time for all New Zealanders.

Our staff are our priority and we are endeavouring to support staff over the 4 week close down period through arrangements to support the payment of salary and wages.'

The company will continue to monitor situation closely and will keep the market informed.

ENDS

For further information please contact

Mark Malpass
Steel & Tube CEO
Tel: +64 27 777 0327
Email: mark.malpass@steelandtube.co.nz

Greg Smith
Steel & Tube CFO
Tel: +64 21 755 803
Email: greg.smith@steelandtube.co.nz

Jackie Ellis
Media and Communications
Tel+64 27 246 2505
Email: jackie@ellisandco.co.nz

DOWNLOADS

STU Update on COVID-19 24 March.pdf

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 03:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMI
03/23STEEL & TUBE : Update COVID-19
PU
03/19STEEL & TUBE : STU Interim Dividend Cancellation and COVID 19 Update
PU
03/18STEEL & TUBE : The Versatile, Recyclable Stainless Steel that Architects are Spe..
PU
03/15STEEL & TUBE : COVID-19 Planning Ahead
PU
03/12STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and ..
FA
03/12STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/09STEEL & TUBE : In Schools
PU
02/24STEEL & TUBE : STU Update for First Half of FY20 Financial Year
PU
02/24STEEL & TUBE : Interim Results to 31 December 2019
PU
02/18STEEL & TUBE : New Zealand Shareholders Association Visit to S&T
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 462 M
EBIT 2020 10,7 M
Net income 2020 -21,3 M
Debt 2020 3,46 M
Yield 2020 6,91%
P/E ratio 2020 -3,61x
P/E ratio 2021 7,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
EV / Sales2021 0,17x
Capitalization 77,6 M
Chart STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel & Tube Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,91  NZD
Last Close Price 0,47  NZD
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 93,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 63,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Malpass Chief Executive Officer
Susan Marie Paterson Chairman
Gerg Smith Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Anne June Urlwin Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Reindler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.14%49
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-16.72%15 007
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.2.19%10 947
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION5.88%10 069
JSW STEEL LIMITED3.89%5 615
EVRAZ PLC-44.46%3 827
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group