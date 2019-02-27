Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Steelcase Inc.    SCS

STEELCASE INC.

(SCS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Steelcase Inc. to Webcast Presentation at Raymond James Investor Conference and Fourth Quarter Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 11:36am EST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) announces that James Keane, President and Chief Executive Officer, David Sylvester, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Michael O’Meara, Director, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis, will be presenting at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.  The presentation is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET and will be webcast.  A link to the webcast, along with the supporting presentation materials, will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com.  A replay will be available shortly after the webcast concludes.

Steelcase will webcast a discussion of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET.  A link to the webcast will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, March 19, 2019, after the market closes. 

About Steelcase Inc.
For over 105 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world's leading organizations, across industries.  We demonstrate this through our family of brands - including Steelcase®, Coalesse®, Designtex®, PolyVision®, Turnstone®, Smith System®, Orangebox®, and AMQ™.  Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic and environmental sustainability.  We are globally accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations.  Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal 2018 revenue of $3.1 billion.

Investor Contact:
Mike O’Meara
Investor Relations
(616) 246-4251

Media Contact:
Katie Woodruff
Corporate Communications
(616) 915-8505

Steelcase Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEELCASE INC.
11:38aSTEELCASE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
11:36aSteelcase Inc. to Webcast Presentation at Raymond James Investor Conference a..
GL
02/26OPINION : Do all open plan offices kill collaboration?
AQ
01/30STEELCASE INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/29STEELCASE : Named One of the Worlds Most Admired Companies
AQ
01/28Steelcase Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies
GL
01/21STEELCASE : Brand Creative designs new visual identity for UAE furniture and flo..
AQ
01/21OPINION : Do all open plan offices kill collaboration?
AQ
01/18STEELCASE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
01/16Steelcase to Issue $450.0 Million of Senior Notes
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 401 M
EBIT 2019 193 M
Net income 2019 137 M
Debt 2019 123 M
Yield 2019 3,41%
P/E ratio 2019 15,14
P/E ratio 2020 13,49
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 2 025 M
Chart STEELCASE INC.
Duration : Period :
Steelcase Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEELCASE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,7 $
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Keane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Pew Non-Executive Chairman
Robert G. Krestakos Vice President-Global Operations
David C. Sylvester Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter M. Wege Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEELCASE INC.16.93%2 025
BIC-6.84%4 344
MSA SAFETY INC9.89%4 013
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD5.95%2 592
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO LTD--.--%2 313
SHENZHEN SELEN SCIENCE & TECHNLGY CO LTD--.--%2 126
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.