STEELCASE INC.

STEELCASE INC.

(SCS)
11/26 04:00:00 pm
18.255 USD   +0.36%
Steelcase to Webcast Third Quarter Conference Call
GL
10/16Steelcase Expanding Relationship with Furniture Design Firm Uhuru
GL
09/27STEELCASE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Steelcase to Webcast Third Quarter Conference Call

11/26/2019 | 04:06pm EST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) will webcast a discussion of its third quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET.  A link to the webcast will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, December 17, 2019, after the market closes. 

About Steelcase Inc. 
For over 105 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world's leading organizations, across industries.  We demonstrate this through our family of brands - including Steelcase®, Coalesse®, Designtex®, PolyVision®, Turnstone®, Smith System®, Orangebox® and AMQ®.  Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic and environmental sustainability.  We are globally accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations.  Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal 2019 revenue of $3.4 billion. 

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Mike O’Meara  Katie Woodruff
Investor Relations Corporate Communications
(616) 246-4251 (616) 915-8505

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 707 M
EBIT 2020 236 M
Net income 2020 164 M
Debt 2020 144 M
Yield 2020 3,19%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
EV / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 2 130 M
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Keane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Pew Non-Executive Chairman
Robert G. Krestakos Vice President-Global Operations
David C. Sylvester CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Peter M. Wege Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEELCASE INC.22.66%2 130
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED29.84%4 805
BIC-29.16%3 128
COTT CORPORATION-6.31%1 802
HNI CORPORATION10.67%1 692
ASKUL CORPORATION28.28%1 400
