STEF

(STF)
03/14 12:29:59 pm
87.8 EUR   +0.92%
Stef : Press release for 2018 annual results

03/14/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

Press release 14 March 2019

A 2018 of strong growth

Change in governance for 2019

The Board of Directors, meeting on March 14 under the chairmanship of Francis Lemor, approved the financial statements for 2018 and proposed a change in governance to take effect following the General Meeting on 30 April.

A 2018 CHARACTERISED BY GOOD PERFORMANCE

The Group strengthened its pure player positioning by entering the frozen food market in Italy, solidifying its position as a leader in the French seafood market, and reinforcing its operations by creating six new key sites.

However, its performance was impacted by year-end traffic problems associated with the disrupted social climate in France and by the positions still to be consolidated in the Netherlands, in Switzerland, and in out-of-home catering in France.

Annual results (in millions of euros)

2017

2018

Change

EBIT

132.3

137.2

3.7%

Income before tax

123.7

130.0

5.0%

Operating result (in millions of euros)

2017

2018

Logistics France

17.6

8.3

Maritime

8.2

7.7

Turnover

2,975.7

3,255.1

9.4%

Financial income

(8.6)

(7.3)

-

Net income (Group share)

93.6

94.4

0.8%

Transport France

71.9

94.2

International Operations

32.2

23.9

Others

2.4

3.2

EBIT

132.3

137.2

The Transport France activities enjoyed an exceptional year driven by steady growth. Out-of-home catering structuring efforts and the significant increase in energy costs weighed on Logistics France's performance. International operations had a year of strong structuring with major investments to reinforce the Transport network in Europe and to structure the activities in German-speaking Switzerland. Maritime activities saw a slight increase in passenger traffic with stable freight.

During the period, the current operating margin remained stable at 4.7% of turnover (excluding trading). The Group increased its equity from €628 million to €695 million and doubled its investments to €350 million in 2018, compared with €180 million the previous year, while reducing the cost of its debt.

Commenting on these results, Jean-Pierre Sancier, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said: "2018 was a good year in terms of turnover but a more mixed year in terms of operating income. With moderate growth expected for 2019, the Group has decided to focus on improving its service quality, speeding up its specialisation strategy, and continuing to strengthen its transport network in Europe".

The Board of Directors will propose the payment of a €2.50 dividend per share at the General Meeting of 30 April 2019.

CHANGE IN GOVERNANCE FOR 2019

In view of the resignation of Francis Lemor and Jean-Pierre Sancier from their respective posts, the Board of Directors decided to combine the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. At the end of the General Meeting, Stanislas Lemor will be appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, and Marc Vettard will be appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of operations. The directors felt that their background, experience, and successes in their previous responsibilities gave them all the qualities to keep the Group's development going.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and myself, I would like to reiterate my deepest thanks to Jean- Pierre Sancier for his work and his years of effective, successful leadership of the Group", said President Francis Lemor.

The audit procedures on consolidated financial statements have been completed.

The certification report will be issued after the completion of the procedures required for the publication of the annual financial report.

Press contact: Catherine Marie -catherine.marie@stef.com- Tel: +33 (0)1 40 74 29 64 / +33 (0)6 35 23 10 88 Website:www.stef.com- ISIN code: FR0000064271 - REUTERS code: STE.PA - BLOOMBERG code: STF.FP

Disclaimer

STEF SA published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 22:38:04 UTC
