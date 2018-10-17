Log in
STEICO SE
2018-10-17 - Corporate News: Q3 Report

10/17/2018

STEICOSE:Recordbreaking revenueswithdisproportionate earningsgrowth

•InterimreportonQ32018provesgrowth trend 

Feldkirchen(Munich),17October2018-TheSTEICO

Group(ISINDE000A0LR936)publisheditsinterimreport onQ32018today.  9monthgrowth

KPI

9M2018

9M2017

Revenues

187.7€m

173.3€m

Totaloperatingrevenue(TOR)

184.5€m

172.3€m

EBITDA

33.3€m

28.1€m

EBITDAMargemarginasa percentageofTOR

18.0%

16.3%

EBIT

19.6€m

16.4€m

EBITMargemarginasa percentageofTOR

10.6%

9.5%

Netincomefortheperiod

13.5€m

10.5€m

Equityratioin% (forcomparision:51.3%asof 30.06.2018)

53.1%

48.3%

 TheSTEICOGroupoperatesinadynamicmarket environmentandonceagainrecordedrecordbreaking growthinthethirdquarterof2018.Revenuesinthefirstnine monthswereup8.3%yearonyear,from€173.3millionto€ 187.7million.Inaddition,earningsonceagainenjoyed disproportionategrowth.EBITDAinthefirstninemonthswas up18.5%yearonyear,from€28.1millionto€33.3million. EBITgrewby19.5%to€19.6million(previousyear:€16.4 million).Netincomefortheperiodgrewby28.6%to€13.5 million(previousyear:€10.5million).

Operatingbusinesswasalsoverysuccessfulinthethird quarter.Thehighestrevenuesinthecompany'shistory totaling€64.9millionwererecorded.

Outlook Thecompany'smanagementhasconfirmeditsforecastof revenuegrowthintheuppersingledigitpercentagerange fortheyearasawhole.Intermsofearnings,disproportion ategrowthisalsoforecastfortheyearasawhole.

 Theboardofdirectorsisalsoforecastingcontinuedrevenue andearningsgrowthforthecomingyear.Thepositive economyintheconstructionsectorinmostEuropean countriesshouldcontributetothis,aswilltheunrelenting trendtowoodenconstruction.Incontrast,however,thereis uncertaintyconcerningthecoursethattheBrexitnegotia tionswilltake,andintheworstcasethiscouldhavea negativeimpactontheUKconstructionsector.

 Particularlypositiveimpetusfor2019isexpectedfromthe newlinesforwoodfiberinsulationmaterials.Inaddition,the quantityoflaminatedveneerlumberproducedin2019is expectedtoincreaseagainsignificantly.

 Thecompletereportcanbedownloadedfrom www.steico.com/ir 

Companyprofile

STEICOdevelops,producesandmarketsecologicalconstructionproducts madeofrenewablerawmaterials.STEICOistheEuropeanmarketleaderinthe woodfiberinsulationmaterialssegment.

STEICOispositionedasasystemproviderforecologicalresidential constructionandistheonlymanufacturerintheindustrytoofferanintegrated woodenconstructionsysteminwhichinsulationmaterialandconstruction componentssupplementeachother.Theseincludeflexibleandstablewood fiberinsulationpanels,compositethermalinsulationsystems,insulationpanels withareinforcingeffect,aswellascavitywallinsulationmadeofwoodfibers andcellulose.

TheconstructionelementscompriseIjoistsandLaminatedVeneerLumber.In addition,theSTEICOgroupalsoproducesfiberboardandoperatesinthewood trade.

TheMunichbasedcompany'sproductsareusedinnewconstructionandwhen renovatingroofs,walls,ceilings,floorsandfacades.STEICO'sproductsallow theconstructionoffutureproof,healthybuildingswithaparticularlyhighquality oflivingandahealthyatmosphere.STEICO'sproductsofferreliableprotection againstcold,heatandalsonoise,andtheypermanentlyimprovethebuilding's energyefficiency.

Contact AndreasSchulze STEICOSE OttoLilienthalRing30 85622Feldkirchen Phone:+49(0)89991551548 Fax:+49(0)89991551704 Email:a.schulze@steico.com www.steico.com

Disclaimer

Steico SE published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 18:32:09 UTC
