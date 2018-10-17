2018-10-17 - Corporate News: Q3 Report

STEICOSE:Recordbreaking revenueswithdisproportionate earningsgrowth
|
KPI
|
9M2018
|
9M2017
|
Revenues
|
187.7€m
|
173.3€m
|
Totaloperatingrevenue(TOR)
|
184.5€m
|
172.3€m
|
EBITDA
|
33.3€m
|
28.1€m
|
EBITDAMargemarginasa percentageofTOR
|
18.0%
|
16.3%
|
EBIT
|
19.6€m
|
16.4€m
|
EBITMargemarginasa percentageofTOR
|
10.6%
|
9.5%
|
Netincomefortheperiod
|
13.5€m
|
10.5€m
|
Equityratioin% (forcomparision:51.3%asof 30.06.2018)
|
53.1%
|
48.3%
TheSTEICOGroupoperatesinadynamicmarket environmentandonceagainrecordedrecordbreaking growthinthethirdquarterof2018.Revenuesinthefirstnine monthswereup8.3%yearonyear,from€173.3millionto€ 187.7million.Inaddition,earningsonceagainenjoyed disproportionategrowth.EBITDAinthefirstninemonthswas up18.5%yearonyear,from€28.1millionto€33.3million. EBITgrewby19.5%to€19.6million(previousyear:€16.4 million).Netincomefortheperiodgrewby28.6%to€13.5 million(previousyear:€10.5million).
Operatingbusinesswasalsoverysuccessfulinthethird quarter.Thehighestrevenuesinthecompany'shistory totaling€64.9millionwererecorded.
Outlook Thecompany'smanagementhasconfirmeditsforecastof revenuegrowthintheuppersingledigitpercentagerange fortheyearasawhole.Intermsofearnings,disproportion ategrowthisalsoforecastfortheyearasawhole.
Theboardofdirectorsisalsoforecastingcontinuedrevenue andearningsgrowthforthecomingyear.Thepositive economyintheconstructionsectorinmostEuropean countriesshouldcontributetothis,aswilltheunrelenting trendtowoodenconstruction.Incontrast,however,thereis uncertaintyconcerningthecoursethattheBrexitnegotia tionswilltake,andintheworstcasethiscouldhavea negativeimpactontheUKconstructionsector.
Particularlypositiveimpetusfor2019isexpectedfromthe newlinesforwoodfiberinsulationmaterials.Inaddition,the quantityoflaminatedveneerlumberproducedin2019is expectedtoincreaseagainsignificantly.
Companyprofile
STEICOdevelops,producesandmarketsecologicalconstructionproducts madeofrenewablerawmaterials.STEICOistheEuropeanmarketleaderinthe woodfiberinsulationmaterialssegment.
STEICOispositionedasasystemproviderforecologicalresidential constructionandistheonlymanufacturerintheindustrytoofferanintegrated woodenconstructionsysteminwhichinsulationmaterialandconstruction componentssupplementeachother.Theseincludeflexibleandstablewood fiberinsulationpanels,compositethermalinsulationsystems,insulationpanels withareinforcingeffect,aswellascavitywallinsulationmadeofwoodfibers andcellulose.
TheconstructionelementscompriseIjoistsandLaminatedVeneerLumber.In addition,theSTEICOgroupalsoproducesfiberboardandoperatesinthewood trade.
TheMunichbasedcompany'sproductsareusedinnewconstructionandwhen renovatingroofs,walls,ceilings,floorsandfacades.STEICO'sproductsallow theconstructionoffutureproof,healthybuildingswithaparticularlyhighquality oflivingandahealthyatmosphere.STEICO'sproductsofferreliableprotection againstcold,heatandalsonoise,andtheypermanentlyimprovethebuilding's energyefficiency.
