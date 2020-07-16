Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  STEICO SE    ST5   DE000A0LR936

STEICO SE

(ST5)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

2020-07-16 Corporate News: Half-Year Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 02:21pm EDT

STEICO SE: Sales growth and solid

Corporate News

earnings in H1 2020 despite corona

16 July 2020

restrictions

Feldkirchen near Munich, 16 July 2020 - Today the STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) released its half- year report 2020.

Business Development H1 2020

KPI

H1 2020

H1 2019

Revenues

144.2

€ m

139.6

€ m

Total operating revenue (TOR)

142.3

€ m

140.5

€ m

EBITDA

23.7

€ m

26.0

€ m

EBITDA-Margin in % TOR

16.6 %

18.5 %

EBIT

12.2

€ m

13.7

€ m

EBIT-Margin in % TOR

8.6 %

9.8 %

Consolidated net income

7.5

€ m

9.2

€ m

Equity ratio in %

50.0 %

53.7 %

(30.06.2020 to 31.12.2019)

Despite the restrictions on public life as a result of the corona pandemic, the STEICO Group is able to continue its growth. Revenue improved by 3.3% to € 144.2 million in the first six months of 2020. The positive development in core markets such as Germany and the Alpine region compensated for declining sales in markets such as the UK and Australia.

As a result of the impact of the pandemic, earnings are slightly below the previous year but are very solid. EBITDA totaled € 23.7 million, down 8.8%. The EBITDA margin is 16.6%. EBIT in the first six months totaled € 12.2 million and was thus down by 10.9% compared to the previous year. The EBIT margin amounted to 8.6%.

The STEICO Group is continuing to invest in expanding its production capacities in order to continue to meet growing demand in future. At the Czarnków site (Poland), another plant for stable wood fiber

2

insulation materials from the wet process is being built, while at the Casteljaloux site (France), a plant for stable wood fiber insulation materials from the dry process is planned.

Q2 2020 - viewed in isolation

Revenues of € 69.7 million were recorded in the second quarter (previous year: € 68.6 million) This corresponds to an increase of 1.6%. Total operating revenues amounted to € 69.8 million (previous year: € 69.7 million)

Gross profits amounted to € 30.6 million (previous year: € 31.1 million).

EBITDA in the second quarter fell by 10.4% to € 11.6 million (previous year: € 12.9 million). EBIT fell by 12.5% to € 6.2 million (previous year: € 7.1 million). The EBITDA margin is 16.6% (previous year: 18.6%), the EBIT margin is 8.9% (previous year: 10.1%).

Outlook

The management continues to take a positive view of the second half of 2020. The European construction industry is still characterized by a high degree of stability - in addition, the second half of the year is likely to be characterized by positive growth impetus and catch-up effects as a result of the easing of corona restrictions currently being implemented in many countries.

For 2020, the Board of Directors continues to expect revenues to be between the previous year's level and plus 5% growth. Due to the current positive growth it is forecasting an EBIT ratio of between 8.5% and 9.5% (in terms of total operating revenue).

The complete financial report can be downloaded at www.steico.com/ir

Company Profile

STEICO develops, produces and markets ecological construction products made of renewable raw materials. STEICO is the global market leader for wood fiber insulation materials.

STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated

3

wooden construction system in which innovative wooden construction components and ecological insulation material supplement each other.

Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. The insulation materials include flexible and stable wood fiber insulation panels, facade insulation materials, as well as cavity wall insulation made of wood fibers and cellulose.

Sealing products for the building shell complete the overall system.

The STEICO Group offers its customers a unique range of products through to the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction.

The Munich-based company's products are used in new construction and when renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and facades. STEICO's products allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICO's products offer reliable protection against cold, heat and also noise, and they permanently improve the building's energy efficiency.

Contact Andreas Schulze

STEICO SE Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30 85622 Feldkirchen

Fon: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548

Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704

E-Mail: a.schulze@steico.com www.steico.com

Disclaimer

Steico SE published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 18:20:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on STEICO SE
02:21p2020-07-16 CORPORATE NEWS : Half-Year Report
PU
04/28STEICO SE : Revenue growth and solid margins in Q1 2020 despite coronavirus rest..
EQ
04/282020-04-28 CORPORATE NEWS : Annual Report 2019 + Q1 Report 2020
PU
04/24STEICO SE : Preliminary key data for Q1 2020 and adjustment to the forecast for ..
EQ
03/19STEICO SE : Impact of the Corona crisis
EQ
02/032020-02-03 CORPORATE NEWS : Preliminary Figures 2019
PU
02/03PRELIMINARY BUSINESS FIGURES : STEICO SE records new record-breaking sales in 20..
EQ
2019STEICO : appoints Mr. Tobias Schindler as Managing Director for Sales
EQ
20192019-10-16 CORPORATE NEWS : Q3 report
PU
2019STEICO SE : Strong operating growth with significant earnings increase
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 291 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2020 16,3 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net Debt 2020 90,9 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
Yield 2020 0,94%
Capitalization 525 M 600 M 598 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 872
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart STEICO SE
Duration : Period :
STEICO SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEICO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 37,67 €
Last Close Price 37,30 €
Spread / Highest target 7,24%
Spread / Average Target 0,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Udo Detlev Schramek Chairman-Supervisory Board, CEO & MD-Auditing
David Meyer MD-Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Jürgen Klass Member-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Schramek Member-Supervisory Board
Heinrich Köster Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEICO SE36.13%600
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-3.03%3 228
NORBORD INC.11.23%2 303
GUANGDONG WEIHUA CORPORATION101.26%1 872
STELLA-JONES INC.-2.35%1 863
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-11.68%1 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group