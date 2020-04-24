STEICO SE: Preliminary key data for Q1 2020 and adjustment to the forecast for 2020 as a whole
Feldkirchen (Munich), 24 April 2020 - (ISIN DE000A0LR936) - Based on preliminary figures, the STEICO Group is forecasting the following figures for Q1 2020:
Revenues summed up to approx. ? 74.4 million which is a plus of 4.9% (previous year: ? 70.9 million). EBIT went down by 9.2% to approx. ? 6.0 million (previous year: ? 6.6 million). EBIT margin in Q1 2020 is approx. 8.3% (previous year: 9.4%)
Forecast
Despite the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, revenues lifted once again in the first quarter and the Board of Directors continues to expect positive growth. However, growth is likely to be dampened by the continuing coronavirus restrictions. For 2020 as a whole, the Board of Directors expects revenues to be between the previous year's level and plus 5% growth, with an EBIT ratio of between 7.5% and 8.5%.
Dividend proposal
Based on current challenges the board of administration proposes to annual general meeting, not to increase the dividend compared to the previous year and to pay 0.25 ? per share again.
The interim report on Q1 2020 is scheduled to be published on 28 April 2020.
Contact
Andreas Schulze
STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Fon: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-Mail: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com
