DGAP-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend

STEICO SE: Preliminary key data for Q1 2020 and adjustment to the forecast for 2020 as a whole



24-Apr-2020 / 14:41 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STEICO SE: Preliminary key data for Q1 2020 and adjustment to the forecast for 2020 as a whole



Feldkirchen (Munich), 24 April 2020 - (ISIN DE000A0LR936) - Based on preliminary figures, the STEICO Group is forecasting the following figures for Q1 2020:

Revenues summed up to approx. ? 74.4 million which is a plus of 4.9% (previous year: ? 70.9 million). EBIT went down by 9.2% to approx. ? 6.0 million (previous year: ? 6.6 million). EBIT margin in Q1 2020 is approx. 8.3% (previous year: 9.4%)

Forecast

Despite the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, revenues lifted once again in the first quarter and the Board of Directors continues to expect positive growth. However, growth is likely to be dampened by the continuing coronavirus restrictions. For 2020 as a whole, the Board of Directors expects revenues to be between the previous year's level and plus 5% growth, with an EBIT ratio of between 7.5% and 8.5%.

Dividend proposal

Based on current challenges the board of administration proposes to annual general meeting, not to increase the dividend compared to the previous year and to pay 0.25 ? per share again.

The interim report on Q1 2020 is scheduled to be published on 28 April 2020.

Contact

Andreas Schulze

STEICO SE

Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30

85622 Feldkirchen

Fon: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548

Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704

E-Mail: a.schulze@steico.com

www.steico.com