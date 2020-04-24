Log in
STEICO SE: Preliminary key data for Q1 2020 and adjustment to the forecast for 2020 as a whole

04/24/2020 | 08:45am EDT

04/24/2020 | 08:45am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend
STEICO SE: Preliminary key data for Q1 2020 and adjustment to the forecast for 2020 as a whole

24-Apr-2020 / 14:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEICO SE: Preliminary key data for Q1 2020 and adjustment to the forecast for 2020 as a whole


Feldkirchen (Munich), 24 April 2020 - (ISIN DE000A0LR936) - Based on preliminary figures, the STEICO Group is forecasting the following figures for Q1 2020:

Revenues summed up to approx. ? 74.4 million which is a plus of 4.9% (previous year: ? 70.9 million). EBIT went down by 9.2% to approx. ? 6.0 million (previous year: ? 6.6 million). EBIT margin in Q1 2020 is approx. 8.3% (previous year: 9.4%)

Forecast
Despite the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, revenues lifted once again in the first quarter and the Board of Directors continues to expect positive growth. However, growth is likely to be dampened by the continuing coronavirus restrictions. For 2020 as a whole, the Board of Directors expects revenues to be between the previous year's level and plus 5% growth, with an EBIT ratio of between 7.5% and 8.5%.

Dividend proposal
Based on current challenges the board of administration proposes to annual general meeting, not to increase the dividend compared to the previous year and to pay 0.25 ? per share again.

The interim report on Q1 2020 is scheduled to be published on 28 April 2020.

Contact
Andreas Schulze
STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Fon: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-Mail: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com

24-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
E-mail: info@steico.com
Internet: http://www.steico.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR936
WKN: A0LR93
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1029613

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1029613  24-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1029613&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
