STEICO SE    ST5   DE000A0LR936

STEICO SE (ST5)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/17 09:30:00 pm
22.15 EUR   0.00%
08:35p STEICO SE : Record-breaking revenues with disproportionate earnings growth
08:33p 2018-10-17 - Q3 Report
08/09 STEICO : Anglian Timber become an approved Steico I Joist & LVL distributor
STEICO SE: Record-breaking revenues with disproportionate earnings growth

10/17/2018 | 08:35pm CEST

DGAP-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): 9-month figures
STEICO SE: Record-breaking revenues with disproportionate earnings growth

17.10.2018 / 20:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEICO SE: Record-breaking revenues with disproportionate earnings growth

* Interim report on Q3 2018 proves growth trend

Feldkirchen (Munich), 17 October 2018 - The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) published its interim report on Q3 2018 today.

9-month growth

KPI 9M 2018 9M 2017
Revenues 187.7 EURm 173.3 EURm
Total operating revenue (TOR) 184.5 EURm 172.3 EURm
EBITDA 33.3 EURm 28.1 EURm
EBITDA-Marge margin as a percentage of TOR 18.0 % 16.3 %
EBIT 19.6 EURm 16.4 EURm
EBIT-Marge margin as a percentage of TOR 10.6 % 9.5 %
Net income for the period 13.5 EURm 10.5 EURm
Equity ratio in %
(for comparision: 51.3% as of 30.06.2018)		 53.1 % 48.3 %
 

The STEICO Group operates in a dynamic market environment and once again recorded record-breaking growth in the third quarter of 2018. Revenues in the first nine months were up 8.3% year-on-year, from EUR 173.3 million to EUR 187.7 million. In addition, earnings once again enjoyed disproportionate growth. EBITDA in the first nine months was up 18.5% year-on-year, from EUR 28.1 million to EUR 33.3 million. EBIT grew by 19.5% to EUR 19.6 million (previous year: EUR 16.4 million). Net income for the period grew by 28.6% to EUR 13.5 million (previous year: EUR 10.5 million).

Operating business was also very successful in the third quarter. The highest revenues in the company's history totaling EUR 64.9 million were recorded.

Outlook
The company's management has confirmed its forecast of revenue growth in the upper single-digit percentage range for the year as a whole. In terms of earnings, disproportionate growth is also forecast for the year as a whole.

The board of directors is also forecasting continued revenue and earnings growth for the coming year. The positive economy in the construction sector in most European countries should contribute to this, as will the unrelenting trend to wooden construction. In contrast, however, there is uncertainty concerning the course that the Brexit negotiations will take, and in the worst case this could have a negative impact on the UK construction sector.

Particularly positive impetus for 2019 is expected from the new lines for wood-fiber insulation materials. In addition, the quantity of laminated veneer lumber produced in 2019 is expected to increase again significantly.

The complete report can be downloaded from www.steico.com/ir


Company profile
STEICO develops, produces and markets ecological construction products made of renewable raw materials. STEICO is the European market leader in the wood-fiber insulation materials segment.

STEICO is positioned as a system provider for ecological residential construction and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated wooden construction system in which insulation material and construction components supplement each other. These include flexible and stable wood fiber insulation panels, composite thermal insulation systems, insulation panels with a reinforcing effect, as well as cavity wall insulation made of wood fibers and cellulose.

The construction elements comprise I-joists and Laminated Veneer Lumber. In addition, the STEICO group also produces fiberboard and operates in the wood trade.

The Munich-based company's products are used in new construction and when renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and facades. STEICO's products allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICO's products offer reliable protection against cold, heat and also noise, and they permanently improve the building's energy efficiency.

Contact
Andreas Schulze
STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Phone: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com


17.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
E-mail: info@steico.com
Internet: http://www.steico.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR936
WKN: A0LR93
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

734659  17.10.2018 

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 256 M
EBIT 2018 21,2 M
Net income 2018 17,7 M
Debt 2018 74,3 M
Yield 2018 1,13%
P/E ratio 2018 17,63
P/E ratio 2019 15,35
EV / Sales 2018 1,44x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 296 M
NameTitle
Udo Detlev Schramek Chairman-Supervisory Board, CEO & MD-Auditing
David Meyer MD-Finance, Accounting & Controlling
Holger Jödecke MD-Legal, Personnel & Information Technology
Uto Baader Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Klass Member-Supervisory Board
