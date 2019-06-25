Stein Mart, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) today announced shareholder voting results for its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Approximately 91.4 percent of all outstanding shares were present or represented by proxy at the meeting.



Shareholders approved the election of Jay Stein, Irwin Cohen, Thomas L. Cole, Timothy Cost, Lisa Galanti, D. Hunt Hawkins, MaryAnne Morin, Richard L. Sisisky and Burton M. Tansky to the board of directors for one-year terms. Shareholders also approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation for fiscal year 2018, and ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered certified public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending February 1, 2020.

