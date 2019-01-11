Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Stein Mart, Inc.    SMRT

STEIN MART, INC. (SMRT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/11 04:00:00 pm
1.24 USD   -0.80%
2018STEIN MART, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2016STEIN MART, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2016STEIN MART, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stein Mart Reports November/December Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 04:11pm EST

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) today reported that its comparable stores sales for the nine-week period ended January 5, 2019 decreased 3.3 percent on a shifted basis, which compares to the nine-week period ended January 6, 2018. Results reflect lower store traffic partially offset by higher average unit retail and digital sales growth of 20 percent.           

“Holiday sales were below our expectations, with traffic impacted by changes we made to our holiday marketing strategy,” said Hunt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer. “Notwithstanding our holiday sales, fiscal 2018 operating results will be significantly better than last year.”

ICR Conference
Stein Mart will be presenting at the 2019 ICR Conference being held at the Grande Lakes Hotel and Resort in Orlando, FL on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. EST. The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live and available for 90 days through the Investor Relations website at http://ir.steinmart.com.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Announcement
Stein Mart plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 and will also host a conference call to discuss results and operations on the same day. Details for the conference call will be announced at a later time.

About Stein Mart
Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers will love every day both in stores and online. The Company currently operates 288 stores across 30 states. For more information, please visit www.steinmart.com.                                                                                                                        

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements    
Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release may be forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that projected results expressed or implied will not be realized. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Stein Mart’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted or expected results. Those risks include, without limitation: dependence on our ability to purchase merchandise at competitive terms through relationships with our vendors and their factors, consumer sensitivity to economic conditions, competition in the retail industry, changes in fashion trends and consumer preferences, ability to implement our strategic plans to sustain profitable growth, effectiveness of advertising and marketing, capital availability and debt levels, dividend impact on stock price, ability to negotiate acceptable lease terms with current and potential landlords, ability to successfully implement strategies to exit under-performing stores, extreme and/or unseasonable weather conditions, adequate sources of merchandise at acceptable prices, dependence on certain key personnel and ability to attract and retain qualified employees, impacts of seasonality, increases in the cost of compensation and employee benefits, disruption of the Company’s distribution process, dependence on imported merchandise, information technology failures, data security breaches, single supplier for shoe department, single provider for ecommerce website, acts of terrorism, ability to adapt to new regulatory compliance and disclosure obligations, material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

For more information:
Linda L. Tasseff
Director, Investor Relations
(904) 858-2639
ltasseff@steinmart.com

Stein.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEIN MART, INC.
04:11pStein Mart Reports November/December Sales
GL
01/03Stein Mart to Present at the 2019 ICR Conference
GL
2018STEIN MART INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
2018Stein Mart Selects James B. Brown as Chief Financial Officer
GL
2018STEIN MART : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
2018STEIN MART INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
2018STEIN MART INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
2018STEIN MART : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018Stein Mart, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
GL
2018STEIN MART, INC. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Chart STEIN MART, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stein Mart, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEIN MART, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David Hunt Hawkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
MaryAnne Morin President & Director
Jay Stein Chairman
James Ballister Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sharon Hart Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEIN MART, INC.15.89%59
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL5.19%85 850
KERING-1.51%61 296
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-3.77%52 295
ROSS STORES8.58%33 479
GAP1.16%9 940
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.