Stein Mart Reports November/December Sales

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) today reported that its comparable stores sales for the nine-week period ended January 5, 2019 decreased 3.3 percent on a shifted basis, which compares to the nine-week period ended January 6, 2018. Results reflect lower store traffic partially offset by higher average unit retail and digital sales growth of 20 percent.



“Holiday sales were below our expectations, with traffic impacted by changes we made to our holiday marketing strategy,” said Hunt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer. “Notwithstanding our holiday sales, fiscal 2018 operating results will be significantly better than last year.”

ICR Conference

Stein Mart will be presenting at the 2019 ICR Conference being held at the Grande Lakes Hotel and Resort in Orlando, FL on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. EST. The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live and available for 90 days through the Investor Relations website at http://ir.steinmart.com.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Announcement

Stein Mart plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 and will also host a conference call to discuss results and operations on the same day. Details for the conference call will be announced at a later time.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers will love every day both in stores and online. The Company currently operates 288 stores across 30 states. For more information, please visit www.steinmart.com.

