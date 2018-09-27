Log in
Stein Mart to Open Two New Stores in the Chicago Area

09/27/2018 | 08:57pm CEST

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stein Mart (NASDAQ: SMRT) will open two new Chicago area locations on October 11. This news follows the company’s recent announcement of its second quarter earnings and the turnaround in its business.

The 33,600 square foot Deerfield store is in the redeveloped Deerbrook Mall located at the intersection of S. Waukegan Road and Lake Cook Road. The 31,200 square foot Willowbrook store is in the redeveloped former Kmart store at the intersection of Route 83 and Plainfield Road, now anchored by Pete’s Fresh Market. These new stores will bring the store count in the area to seven.

“We like to be in better regional shopping centers with other retailers that appeal to our customer, so these centers were clear choices for us,” said Hunt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate our growing base of loyal customers in the Chicago area and we look forward to serving them with even more convenient locations to shop, as well as steinmart.com.”

For information on employment opportunities at Stein Mart, please visit us at www.steinmartjobs.com.  

About Stein Mart
Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers will love every day both in stores and online. The Company currently operates 289 stores across 30 states. For more information, please visit www.steinmart.com.

For more information:
Linda L. Tasseff
Director, Investor Relations
(904) 858-2639
ltasseff@steinmart.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
