Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
S.Africa's Steinhoff proposes $1 bln settlement to solve legal disputes

07/27/2020 | 03:17am EDT
Steinhoff Chief Executive Officer Louis du Preez addresses a presentation to investors in Cape Town

South African retailer Steinhoff International said on Monday it had proposed a settlement worth up to around $1 billion to settle a stream of legal claims against it following a massive accounting fraud.

Lawsuits worth billions of dollars are now the biggest challenge facing Steinhoff, which is battling to recover from the impact of the $7 billion scandal after first revealing holes in its accounts in December 2017.

CEO Louis du Preez said the settlement being proposed was the result of 12 months of "intensive effort" and urged all claimants to support it.

"Although there is no certainty yet that we will be able to conclude this settlement, in our view these terms are firmly in the best interests of all stakeholders," he said in a statement.

The settlement splits claimants into two groups: those with claims related to market purchases and those with contractual claims. Steinhoff said not all claims against it are covered in the settlement.

It offers 266 million euros ($311.35 million) for market purchase claims, with contractual claimants to be offered around 104 million euros and a further 9.4 billion rand ($568 million) for claims against a subsidiary - just over $1 billion in total.

The value would be paid in both cash and shares in retailer Pepkor, a Steinhoff subsidiary, if the settlement is given the consent of creditors, regulators and eligible claimants, Steinhoff said.

($1 = 0.8543 euros)($1 = 16.5507 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Jason Neely)

Financials
Sales 2019 11 992 M 14 032 M 14 032 M
Net income 2019 -1 622 M -1 898 M -1 898 M
Net Debt 2019 9 575 M 11 204 M 11 204 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,15x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 201 M 234 M 235 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 108 361
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Stefanes Francois Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.11.90%234
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.29.55%23 726
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.15.62%6 603
RH33.33%5 491
DUNELM GROUP PLC5.36%3 151
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-41.39%1 253
