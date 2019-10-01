Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.    SNHJ   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNHJ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 03:28am EDT

SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Incorporated in the Netherlands) (Registration number: 63570173) Share Code: SNH ISIN: NL0011375019 NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Shareholders are hereby convened to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "EGM") of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" or "Steinhoff"), to be held at 13:00 CET on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 at World Trade Centre, Tower H, 22nd Floor, Zuidplein 180, 1077 XV Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Registration will take place at the registration desk at the venue between 12:30 CET and the commencement of the meeting at 13:00 CET. The meeting is being held to consider the proposal, by the supervisory board, to appoint Mazars Accountants N.V. as the Company´s statutory audit firm for the financial year ending 30 September 2019. Notice Shareholders who wish to participate in the EGM are referred to the attendance instructions contained in the notice (the "Notice") that is available on the Company´s website. Under Dutch law and the Company´s articles of association, persons entitled to attend, speak and, if applicable, vote at the formal EGM are shareholders registered as such on Tuesday, 15 October 2019 (the "Record Date"). The date on which holders of Shares listed on the JSE must be recorded as such in the register of shareholders as shareholders to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM is the Record Date, with the last day of trade on the JSE being Thursday, 10 October 2019. Details on the manner in which shareholders can register themselves for the EGM are contained in the Notice. All attendance and voting instructions must reach the relevant intermediary or transfer secretaries as detailed in the Notice by no later than 11:00 CET on Tuesday, 5 November 2019. Meeting documents The Notice and explanatory notes thereto are available on the Company´s website (www.steinhoffinternational.com) as from today. These documents are also available for inspection at the office of the Company in South Africa (Building B2, Vineyard Office Park, Cnr Adam Tas & Devon Valley Road, Stellenbosch 7600, South Africa), where copies may be obtained free of charge. JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital 1 October 2019 Date: 01/10/2019 07:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 07:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
03:28aSNH : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Notice Of Extraordinary General Me..
PU
01:10aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Notice of extraordinary general meeting o..
EQ
09/30SNH : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To Pepco G..
PU
09/30STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Pepkor europe rebranded to pepco group
EQ
09/12Austrian investor Benko builds $1.1 billion acquisition fund
RE
09/12South African regulator fines Steinhoff for misleading markets
RE
09/12SNH : STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - FSCA Fines Steinhoff For Contraven..
PU
09/12STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : FSCA fines Steinhoff for contravention of..
EQ
09/04STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Briefing to South African Parliament
EQ
09/02SNH : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Results Of The General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 246 M
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,06  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Operations Director
Philip Dieperink Chief Financial Officer
Stefanes Francois Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.-44.00%268
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.20%16 428
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.34.65%5 304
RH42.57%3 190
DUNELM GROUP PLC54.90%2 082
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-6.01%1 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group