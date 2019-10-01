SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Incorporated in the Netherlands) (Registration number: 63570173) Share Code: SNH ISIN: NL0011375019 NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Shareholders are hereby convened to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "EGM") of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" or "Steinhoff"), to be held at 13:00 CET on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 at World Trade Centre, Tower H, 22nd Floor, Zuidplein 180, 1077 XV Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Registration will take place at the registration desk at the venue between 12:30 CET and the commencement of the meeting at 13:00 CET. The meeting is being held to consider the proposal, by the supervisory board, to appoint Mazars Accountants N.V. as the Company´s statutory audit firm for the financial year ending 30 September 2019. Notice Shareholders who wish to participate in the EGM are referred to the attendance instructions contained in the notice (the "Notice") that is available on the Company´s website. Under Dutch law and the Company´s articles of association, persons entitled to attend, speak and, if applicable, vote at the formal EGM are shareholders registered as such on Tuesday, 15 October 2019 (the "Record Date"). The date on which holders of Shares listed on the JSE must be recorded as such in the register of shareholders as shareholders to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM is the Record Date, with the last day of trade on the JSE being Thursday, 10 October 2019. Details on the manner in which shareholders can register themselves for the EGM are contained in the Notice. All attendance and voting instructions must reach the relevant intermediary or transfer secretaries as detailed in the Notice by no later than 11:00 CET on Tuesday, 5 November 2019. Meeting documents The Notice and explanatory notes thereto are available on the Company´s website (www.steinhoffinternational.com) as from today. These documents are also available for inspection at the office of the Company in South Africa (Building B2, Vineyard Office Park, Cnr Adam Tas & Devon Valley Road, Stellenbosch 7600, South Africa), where copies may be obtained free of charge. JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital 1 October 2019 Date: 01/10/2019 07:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

Attachments Permalink Disclaimer Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 07:27:02 UTC