SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Financial Restructuring

Financial Restructuring

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

(Incorporated in the Netherlands)

(Registration number: 63570173)

Share Code: SNH

ISIN: NL0011375019

Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1954/001893/06)

JSE Code: SHFF

ISIN: ZAE000068367

FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING - APPROVAL FOR EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE UNDER THE SEAG

CVA, THE SFHG CVA AND THE LOCK-UP AGREEMENT

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Defined terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the same meaning as

in the company voluntary arrangement proposed in relation to SEAG (the "SEAG CVA") and/or the

company voluntary arrangement proposed in relation to SFHG (the "SFHG CVA") (as applicable and

as the context dictates).

As previously announced, on 15 March 2019 SEAG and SFHG launched CVA Consent Request No. 1

which proposed an extension of the CVA Long-Stop Date to 31 May 2019, provided that if a full, final

and non-appealable determination of the application issued by LSW GmbH challenging the SEAG

CVA has not occurred by 12.00pm (London time) on 18 April 2019, the CVA Long-Stop Date shall be

further automatically extended to 28 June 2019.

The requisite majority of creditors of SEAG and SFHG have provided their consent to the extension

of the CVA Long-Stop Date set out in CVA Consent Request No. 1. The CVA Long-Stop Date has

therefore been extended to 31 May 2019, subject to the automatic extension detailed above. The

approval of CVA Consent Request No. 1 will consequently extend the Long-Stop Date as defined in

and as applicable to the Lock-Up Agreement to be the same as the extended CVA Long-Stop Date.

The Supervisors and SFHG Supervisors will update the CVA Creditors and SFHG Creditors (as

applicable) in due course pursuant to the terms of the CVA and the SFHG CVA (as applicable).

It remains the objective of the Group to complete the Restructuring as soon as possible.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in

the securities of the Group.

JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital

Stellenbosch, 29 March 2019

Date: 29/03/2019 05:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').

The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of

the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,

indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,

information disseminated through SENS.

2019-03-29

print | e-mail

IRESS and its associates disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense however caused, arising from the use of or reliance upon, in any manner, the information provided through this service and does not warrant the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided. All data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright IRESS, 2019