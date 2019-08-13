Log in
SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Investor Presentation

08/13/2019 | 04:17am EDT
SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Investor Presentation Investor Presentation Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Incorporated in the Netherlands) (Registration number: 63570173) Share Code: SNH ISIN: NL0011375019 Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1954/001893/06) JSE Code: SHFF ISIN: ZAE000068367 Investor Presentation Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group") The Company is hosting an Investor Presentation in Cape Town today starting at 10:00 am. The presentation is available on the company´s website: http://www.steinhoffinternational.com Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group. JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital Stellenbosch, 13 August 2019 Date: 13/08/2019 09:45:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 08:16:04 UTC
