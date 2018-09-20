SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - STEINHOFF - Lenders´ Meeting STEINHOFF - Lenders´ Meeting Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Incorporated in the Netherlands) (Registration number: 63570173) Share Code: SNH ISIN: NL0011375019 Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1954/001893/06) JSE Code: SHFF ISIN: ZAE000068367 STEINHOFF - Lenders´ meeting Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group") The Group announced on 17 August 2018 and 6 September 2018 that it would be hosting a lenders´ meeting in London today, Thursday 20 September 2018. The presentation is available on the company´s website: http://steinhoffinternational.com/. Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group. JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital Stellenbosch, 20 September 2018 Date: 20/09/2018 10:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.