SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - STEINHOFF - Lenders´ Meeting
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
(Incorporated in the Netherlands)
(Registration number: 63570173)
Share Code: SNH
ISIN: NL0011375019
Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1954/001893/06)
JSE Code: SHFF
ISIN: ZAE000068367
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")
The Group announced on 17 August 2018 and 6 September 2018 that it would be hosting a lenders´
meeting in London today, Thursday 20 September 2018.
The presentation is available on the company´s website: http://steinhoffinternational.com/.
Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the
securities of the Group.
JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital
Stellenbosch, 20 September 2018
