Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings NV    SNHJ   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV (SNHJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - STEINHOFF - Lenders´ Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 10:18am CEST
SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - STEINHOFF - Lenders´ Meeting 
SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - STEINHOFF - Lenders´ Meeting
STEINHOFF - Lenders´ Meeting
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
(Incorporated in the Netherlands)
(Registration number: 63570173)
Share Code: SNH
ISIN: NL0011375019
Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1954/001893/06)
JSE Code: SHFF
ISIN: ZAE000068367
STEINHOFF - Lenders´ meeting
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")
The Group announced on 17 August 2018 and 6 September 2018 that it would be hosting a lenders´
meeting in London today, Thursday 20 September 2018.
The presentation is available on the company´s website: http://steinhoffinternational.com/.
Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the
securities of the Group.
JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital
Stellenbosch, 20 September 2018
Date: 20/09/2018 10:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2018-09-20
print| e-mail
Linked Stories
SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Steinhoff - Regulatory Update: South African Companies And Intellectual Properties Commission Notice
SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Lenders´ Meeting 20 September 2018
SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Hemisphere Restructuring: Documentation Update And Extension Of Long-Stop Date
SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Change In Company Secretary Of Steinhoff
SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Steinhoff - Unaudited Trading Update For The Nine Months Ended 30 June 2018
JSE News Service (SENS)
STEIN NV 09:56:03 09/20/2018
All JSE data delayed by 15 min.

KEY:
O=OPEN | C=CLOSE
B=BID | A=ASK
H=HIGH* | L=LOW*
YH=YEAR HIGH* | YL=YEAR LOW*
VOL=VOLUME
P/E=PRICE/EARNINGS* | YLD=YIELD*
DY=DIVIDEND YIELD*

*Calculated by IRESS

285 		9
O 284 C 276
B 284 A 286
H 290 L 281
YH 6299 YL 107
VOL 4134422
P/E 0.66 YLD 151.72
DY 63.99
IRESS and its associates disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense however caused, arising from the use of or reliance upon, in any manner, the information provided through this service and does not warrant the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided. All data is delayed by 15 minutes.
Copyright IRESS, 2018

Disclaimer

Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 08:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
10:18aSNH : STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - STEINHOFF - Lenders´ Meeting
PU
10:05aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Lenders' meeting
EQ
09/17SNH : STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Steinhoff - Regulatory Update: Sou..
PU
09/17STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Regulatory Update: South African Companie..
EQ
09/06SNH : STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Lenders´ Meeting 20 September 2018
PU
09/06STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Lenders' meeting 20 september 2018
EQ
09/06STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Hemisphere restructuring completed
EQ
09/05STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : former CEO says not aware of accounting irregularities
RE
09/05STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : former CEO rues joint venture with Austrian businessma..
RE
09/05STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : former CEO says not aware of accounting irregularities..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09MATTRESS FIRM : Dream's And Nightmares 
2017What A South African Retailer That Overpaid For A U.S. Mattress Company Has T.. 
2017Wayfair in the M&A spotlight 
2017Steinhoff, Shoprite shelve merger deal 
2017STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS - S : Clear Blue Sky 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 20 004 M
EBIT 2017 1 886 M
Net income 2017 1 481 M
Debt 2017 4 843 M
Yield 2017 78,4%
P/E ratio 2017 0,52
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 684 M
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Daniël Maree van der Merwe Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Dieperink CFO & Member-Supervisory Board
Steve F. Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV-41.47%800
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD3.44%17 189
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.30.27%5 379
RH57.14%3 012
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-15.60%2 660
AT HOME GROUP INC8.62%2 096
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.