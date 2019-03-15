SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Steinhoff International - Overview of forensic investigation Steinhoff International - Overview of forensic investigation Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Incorporated in the Netherlands) (Registration number: 63570173) Share Code: SNH ISIN: NL0011375019 Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1954/001893/06) JSE Code: SHFF ISIN: ZAE000068367 Steinhoff International - Overview of forensic investigation Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group") The Supervisory Board and the Management Board of the Company have now received a report from PricewaterhouseCoopers setting out their findings following the investigation initiated at the request of the Supervisory Board in December 2017. The Company has today released an overview of the forensic investigation, available on the Company´s website via the following link: www.steinhoffinternational.com. Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group. JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital Stellenbosch, 15 March 2019 Date: 15/03/2019 05:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS. Attachments Original document

