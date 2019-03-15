Log in
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV

(SNHJ)
SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Steinhoff International - Overview of forensic investigation

03/15/2019 | 11:49am EDT

SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Steinhoff International - Overview of forensic investigation Steinhoff International - Overview of forensic investigation Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Incorporated in the Netherlands) (Registration number: 63570173) Share Code: SNH ISIN: NL0011375019 Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1954/001893/06) JSE Code: SHFF ISIN: ZAE000068367 Steinhoff International - Overview of forensic investigation Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group") The Supervisory Board and the Management Board of the Company have now received a report from PricewaterhouseCoopers setting out their findings following the investigation initiated at the request of the Supervisory Board in December 2017. The Company has today released an overview of the forensic investigation, available on the Company´s website via the following link: www.steinhoffinternational.com. Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group. JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital Stellenbosch, 15 March 2019 Date: 15/03/2019 05:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 15:48:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 20 004 M
EBIT 2017 1 886 M
Net income 2017 1 481 M
Debt 2017 4 843 M
Yield 2017 106%
P/E ratio 2017 0,39
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 515 M
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Dieperink CFO & Member-Supervisory Board
Steve F. Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV11.43%583
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD1.04%13 965
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.11.42%4 506
RH14.83%2 919
DUNELM GROUP PLC61.46%2 336
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.37.72%2 058
