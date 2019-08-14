SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Successful Implementation Of Financial Restructuring And Related Updates

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

(Incorporated in the Netherlands)

(Registration number: 63570173)

Share Code: SNH

ISIN: NL0011375019

Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1954/001893/06)

JSE Code: SHFF

ISIN: ZAE000068367

SUCCESSFUL IMPLEMENTATION OF FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED UPDATES

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Defined terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the same

meaning as in the company voluntary arrangement proposed in relation to Steinhoff Europe

AG ("SEAG") and approved by the CVA Creditors on 14 December 2018 as amended from

time to time (the "SEAG CVA") and/or the company voluntary arrangement proposed in

relation to Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH ("SFHG") and approved by the SFHG Creditors on

14 December 2018 as amended from time to time (the "SFHG CVA") (as applicable and as the

context dictates). The documentation relating to the SEAG CVA and SFHG CVA can be

downloaded at www.lucid-is.com/steinhoff.

Completion of implementation of the Group Financial Restructuring

The Company is pleased to announce that SEAG and SFHG have successfully completed the

implementation of the Restructuring (as detailed in the SEAG CVA and the SFHG CVA) and

have today issued notice of the Restructuring Effective Date to the relevant parties.

Among other things, the Restructuring has implemented certain changes to the Group´s

European corporate holding structure and the restructuring of SEAG´s and SFHG´s financial

indebtedness.

CEO Louis du Preez said:

"The months of hard work on the financial restructuring have today come to fruition.

Implementation of the Restructuring is a major milestone on our recovery journey, bringing with

it the stability that will allow us to turn the page and concentrate fully on maximising value from

our operating companies.

The Company wishes to express its gratitude to its stakeholders for their support throughout the

Restructuring. The Company remains committed to improving the performance of its

operational businesses across the Group, reducing its debt, resolving the legal claims against

it and delivering value for its stakeholders."

Update on Governance

Following the successful implementation of the Restructuring, three Nominated Directors have

been (or in relation to SEAG and Möbel, will shortly be) appointed to the boards of Newco 3

and certain key intermediate holding companies. The three Nominated Directors, Helen

Bouygues, Neil Brown and Paul Soldatos, will join Louis du Preez and Theodore de Klerk on these

boards.

Additionally, David Pauker has been appointed to the board of SIHPL, with such appointment

effective shortly following the Restructuring Effective Date.

Further updates

The Lock-Up Agreement has terminated on the implementation of the Restructuring, and

following the termination, the Company will cease to publish public monthly updates and will

return to a normal cycle of market announcements and reporting.

The Company will continue to provide updates in accordance with its obligations (including

under the New Lux Finco 1 Loans and New Lux Finco 2 Loans) and, in particular, notes:

o The Company hosted an Investor Presentation in Cape Town today. A recording of the

presentation as well as the slides are available on http://www.steinhoffinternational.com

o The general meeting of shareholders will be held on 30 August 2019 in Amsterdam. Please

refer to the Notice of General Meeting of Shareholders dated 19 July 2019 for further

information.

o The Company expects to publish an unaudited quarterly update for the three months

ended 30 June 2019 on or around 29 August 2019.

JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital

Stellenbosch, 13 August 2019

Date: 14/08/2019 07:05:00

