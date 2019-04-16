SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Update On Litigation Claims

Update On Litigation Claims

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

(Incorporated in the Netherlands)

(Registration number: 63570173)

Share Code: SNH

ISIN: NL0011375019

Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1954/001893/06)

JSE Code: SHFF

ISIN: ZAE000068367

UPDATE ON LITIGATION CLAIMS

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" or "Steinhoff" and with its

subsidiaries, the "Group")

The disclosure of accounting irregularities at Steinhoff has sparked a number of

litigation and claims solutions initiatives with respect to the company and other

parties. In parallel with defending the claims which have been brought, in principle

the Company would always consider whether there may be alternative approaches

to concluding claims, such as negotiated settlements, if it is considered to be in the

interests of the Company and its stakeholders. Accordingly, the Company has

requested that representatives of claimants (groups) disclose to the Company, or

procure the disclosure, of relevant information on i.a. the identity of claimants and the

size of their shareholdings (or former shareholdings), for those claimants which they

contractually represent. The Company wishes to emphasise that the fact that such

requests have been made does not mean that negotiated settlements will eventually

be agreed or are imminent.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution

when dealing in the securities of the Group.

JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital

Stellenbosch, 16 April 2019

