SNH: STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Update On Litigation Claims
Update On Litigation Claims
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
(Incorporated in the Netherlands)
(Registration number: 63570173)
Share Code: SNH
ISIN: NL0011375019
Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1954/001893/06)
JSE Code: SHFF
ISIN: ZAE000068367
UPDATE ON LITIGATION CLAIMS
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" or "Steinhoff" and with its
subsidiaries, the "Group")
The disclosure of accounting irregularities at Steinhoff has sparked a number of
litigation and claims solutions initiatives with respect to the company and other
parties. In parallel with defending the claims which have been brought, in principle
the Company would always consider whether there may be alternative approaches
to concluding claims, such as negotiated settlements, if it is considered to be in the
interests of the Company and its stakeholders. Accordingly, the Company has
requested that representatives of claimants (groups) disclose to the Company, or
procure the disclosure, of relevant information on i.a. the identity of claimants and the
size of their shareholdings (or former shareholdings), for those claimants which they
contractually represent. The Company wishes to emphasise that the fact that such
requests have been made does not mean that negotiated settlements will eventually
be agreed or are imminent.
Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution
when dealing in the securities of the Group.
JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital
Stellenbosch, 16 April 2019
Date: 16/04/2019 07:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.
Disclaimer
Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:22:02 UTC