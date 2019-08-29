Log in
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV

(SNHJ)
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :

08/29/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :

29.08.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Unaudited Trading Update for the nine-months ended 30 June 2019 and AGM

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

 

Trading Update

The Company has today published its trading update for the nine-month period to 30 June 2019. This update is available on the Company's website (http://www.steinhoffinternational.com).

 

AGM

As announced on 19 July 2019, the Company is hosting its AGM in Amsterdam tomorrow, 30 August 2019, starting at 13:00 CET. The presentation will be available on the company's website at the start of the meeting.

A live webcast link will be available via the Company website and also on https://dutchview.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/be0dfb02c4ba4bab968d3350bd34d2ae1d.

Stellenbosch, 29 August 2019


29.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 865147

 
End of News DGAP News Service

865147  29.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=865147&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
