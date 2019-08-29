DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
29.08.2019 / 10:00
Unaudited Trading Update for the nine-months ended 30 June 2019 and AGM
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")
Trading Update
The Company has today published its trading update for the nine-month period to 30 June 2019. This update is available on the Company's website (http://www.steinhoffinternational.com).
AGM
As announced on 19 July 2019, the Company is hosting its AGM in Amsterdam tomorrow, 30 August 2019, starting at 13:00 CET. The presentation will be available on the company's website at the start of the meeting.
A live webcast link will be available via the Company website and also on https://dutchview.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/be0dfb02c4ba4bab968d3350bd34d2ae1d.
Stellenbosch, 29 August 2019
