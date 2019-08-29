DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :



29.08.2019 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Unaudited Trading Update for the nine-months ended 30 June 2019 and AGM

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Trading Update

The Company has today published its trading update for the nine-month period to 30 June 2019. This update is available on the Company's website (http://www.steinhoffinternational.com).

AGM

As announced on 19 July 2019, the Company is hosting its AGM in Amsterdam tomorrow, 30 August 2019, starting at 13:00 CET. The presentation will be available on the company's website at the start of the meeting.

A live webcast link will be available via the Company website and also on https://dutchview.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/be0dfb02c4ba4bab968d3350bd34d2ae1d.

Stellenbosch, 29 August 2019