MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings NV    SNHJ   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV (SNHJ)
My previous session
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

11/26/2018 | 08:50am CET

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

26.11.2018 / 08:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR")

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKOR's annual results for the year ended 30 September 2018 published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za.
Shareholders and other investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 26 November 2018


26.11.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

750943  26.11.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=750943&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 20 004 M
EBIT 2017 1 886 M
Net income 2017 1 481 M
Debt 2017 4 843 M
Yield 2017 109%
P/E ratio 2017 0,38
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 500 M
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Daniël Maree van der Merwe Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Dieperink CFO & Member-Supervisory Board
Steve F. Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV-61.68%567
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD-12.40%14 458
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.3.44%4 308
RH27.70%2 448
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-42.02%1 760
AT HOME GROUP INC-12.96%1 679
