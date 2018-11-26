Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
11/26/2018 | 08:50am CET
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
26.11.2018 / 08:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR")
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKOR's annual results for the year ended 30 September 2018 published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za.
Shareholders and other investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.
Stellenbosch, 26 November 2018
