DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Briefing to South African Parliament



19.03.2019 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STEINHOFF - Briefing to South African Parliament

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The Company has been invited to attend the South African Parliament today in order to present an update on progress made.

The presentation is available on the company's website: http://steinhoffinternational.com/.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 19 March 2019