Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings NV    SNHJ   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV

(SNHJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 03/18
1.97 ZAR   +7.07%
03:35aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : Briefing to South African Parliament
EQ
03/16Steinhoff Probe Points to Inflated Profits -- WSJ
DJ
03/15Steinhoff Says Probe Found Accounting Irregularities
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Briefing to South African Parliament

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Briefing to South African Parliament

19.03.2019 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

STEINHOFF - Briefing to South African Parliament

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The Company has been invited to attend the South African Parliament today in order to present an update on progress made.

The presentation is available on the company's website: http://steinhoffinternational.com/.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

 

Stellenbosch, 19 March 2019


19.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

788723  19.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=788723&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
03:35aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Briefing to South African Parliament
EQ
03/16Steinhoff Probe Points to Inflated Profits -- WSJ
DJ
03/15Steinhoff Says Probe Found Accounting Irregularities
DJ
03/15STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : PwC investigation finds $7.4 billion accounting fraud ..
RE
03/15STEINHOFF : PwC Probe Finds Former Executives Inflated Profits
DJ
03/15SNH : STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Steinhoff International - Overview..
PU
03/15STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Overview of forensic investigation
EQ
02/28STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Crisis-hit Steinhoff's quarterly sales up three percen..
RE
02/28STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : 1Q Revenue Rose 2.7%; Close to Publishing Fiscal Year ..
DJ
02/28STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Unaudited Trading Update for the quarter ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 20 004 M
EBIT 2017 1 886 M
Net income 2017 1 481 M
Debt 2017 4 843 M
Yield 2017 105%
P/E ratio 2017 0,39
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 520 M
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Dieperink CFO & Member-Supervisory Board
Steve F. Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV12.57%590
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD1.85%14 103
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.11.38%4 504
RH11.93%2 845
DUNELM GROUP PLC61.37%2 344
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.26.15%1 963
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.