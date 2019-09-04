DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Briefing to South African Parliament



04.09.2019 / 09:00

STEINHOFF - Briefing to South African Parliament Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group") The Company has been invited to attend the South African Parliament today in order to present an update on progress made by the Company since March 2019. The presentation is available on the company's website: http://steinhoffinternational.com/ Stellenbosch, 4 September 2019

