STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV

(SNHJ)
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Briefing to South African Parliament

09/04/2019

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
04.09.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEINHOFF - Briefing to South African Parliament

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The Company has been invited to attend the South African Parliament today in order to present an update on progress made by the Company since March 2019.

The presentation is available on the company's website: http://steinhoffinternational.com/

Stellenbosch, 4 September 2019


04.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 868035

 
End of News DGAP News Service

868035  04.09.2019 

© EQS 2019
