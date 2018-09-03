Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ?Change in Company Secretary of Steinhoff

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

03.09.2018

Change in Company Secretary of Steinhoff

Shareholders are advised that on recommendation of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of the Company has appointed Mr Ewoud van Gellicum as Steinhoff's Company Secretary with effect from 1 September 2018, replacing Steinhoff Secretarial Services (Pty) Ltd.

Ewoud is a Dutch national, formerly practicing in the Corporate Capital Markets, Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Finance fields at Dutch law firm Stibbe. Ewoud served as the Group General Counsel, Company Secretary and Compliance officer at TomTom N.V. and thereafter as the General Counsel and Compliance Officer of Atrium European Real Estate Limited.

Heather Sonn, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Steinhoff stated "Ewoud provides a wealth of experience in Dutch corporate governance to the Steinhoff Group and has been assisting us for some time. We are pleased to confirm his appointment as Company Secretary of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V."

Stellenbosch, 3 September 2018