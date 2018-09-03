Log in
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ?Change in Company Secretary of Steinhoff

09/03/2018 | 12:05pm CEST

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ?Change in Company Secretary of Steinhoff

03.09.2018 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in Company Secretary of Steinhoff

Shareholders are advised that on recommendation of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of the Company has appointed Mr Ewoud van Gellicum as Steinhoff's Company Secretary with effect from 1 September 2018, replacing Steinhoff Secretarial Services (Pty) Ltd.

Ewoud is a Dutch national, formerly practicing in the Corporate Capital Markets, Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Finance fields at Dutch law firm Stibbe. Ewoud served as the Group General Counsel, Company Secretary and Compliance officer at TomTom N.V. and thereafter as the General Counsel and Compliance Officer of Atrium European Real Estate Limited.

Heather Sonn, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Steinhoff stated "Ewoud provides a wealth of experience in Dutch corporate governance to the Steinhoff Group and has been assisting us for some time. We are pleased to confirm his appointment as Company Secretary of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V."

Stellenbosch, 3 September 2018


03.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

719985  03.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=719985&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
