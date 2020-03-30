Log in
03/30/2020 | 09:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Change in Company Secretary of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

30.03.2020 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in Company Secretary of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Shareholders are advised that Mr Ewoud van Gellicum has resigned as the Company Secretary of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" or "the Company") with effect from 31 March 2020.

The Supervisory and Management Boards thank Mr van Gellicum for his valued contribution to Steinhoff during his tenure and wish him well in his future endeavours.

On recommendation of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Sarah Radema as Company Secretary to Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. with effect from 1 April 2020.

Ms Radema is a Dutch lawyer with extensive experience in Dutch corporate law and governance of listed companies.

Stellenbosch, 30 March 2020


30.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1010367

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1010367  30.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1010367&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
