Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Enterprise Chamber inquiry proceedings

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

The Company confirms receipt of a petition by a group of shareholders for inquiry proceedings before the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal (the "Enterprise Chamber"). The petition includes a request to appoint an Investigator as well as an additional member of the Supervisory Board of the Company whose role will include oversight that information is provided to shareholders adequately and in the context of any inquiry to be ordered by the Enterprise Chamber.

The Enterprise Chamber has sent notices to certain interested parties with regards to these proceedings. A hearing is scheduled to take place on 23 May 2019.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 21 February 2019