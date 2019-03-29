DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING - APPROVAL FOR EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE UNDER THE SEAG CVA, THE SFHG CVA AND THE LOCK-UP AGREEMENT



29.03.2019 / 16:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING - APPROVAL FOR EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE UNDER THE SEAG CVA, THE SFHG CVA AND THE LOCK-UP AGREEMENT

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Defined terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the company voluntary arrangement proposed in relation to SEAG (the "SEAG CVA") and/or the company voluntary arrangement proposed in relation to SFHG (the "SFHG CVA") (as applicable and as the context dictates).

As previously announced, on 15 March 2019 SEAG and SFHG launched CVA Consent Request No. 1 which proposed an extension of the CVA Long-Stop Date to 31 May 2019, provided that if a full, final and non-appealable determination of the application issued by LSW GmbH challenging the SEAG CVA has not occurred by 12.00pm (London time) on 18 April 2019, the CVA Long-Stop Date shall be further automatically extended to 28 June 2019.

The requisite majority of creditors of SEAG and SFHG have provided their consent to the extension of the CVA Long-Stop Date set out in CVA Consent Request No. 1. The CVA Long-Stop Date has therefore been extended to 31 May 2019, subject to the automatic extension detailed above. The approval of CVA Consent Request No. 1 will consequently extend the Long-Stop Date as defined in and as applicable to the Lock-Up Agreement to be the same as the extended CVA Long-Stop Date.

The Supervisors and SFHG Supervisors will update the CVA Creditors and SFHG Creditors (as applicable) in due course pursuant to the terms of the CVA and the SFHG CVA (as applicable).

It remains the objective of the Group to complete the Restructuring as soon as possible.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 29 March 2019