Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING - APPROVAL FOR EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE UNDER THE SEAG CVA, THE SFHG CVA AND THE LOCK-UP AGREEMENT

03/29/2019 | 11:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING - APPROVAL FOR EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE UNDER THE SEAG CVA, THE SFHG CVA AND THE LOCK-UP AGREEMENT

29.03.2019 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING - APPROVAL FOR EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE UNDER THE SEAG CVA, THE SFHG CVA AND THE LOCK-UP AGREEMENT

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Defined terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the company voluntary arrangement proposed in relation to SEAG (the "SEAG CVA") and/or the company voluntary arrangement proposed in relation to SFHG (the "SFHG CVA") (as applicable and as the context dictates).

As previously announced, on 15 March 2019 SEAG and SFHG launched CVA Consent Request No. 1 which proposed an extension of the CVA Long-Stop Date to 31 May 2019, provided that if a full, final and non-appealable determination of the application issued by LSW GmbH challenging the SEAG CVA has not occurred by 12.00pm (London time) on 18 April 2019, the CVA Long-Stop Date shall be further automatically extended to 28 June 2019.

The requisite majority of creditors of SEAG and SFHG have provided their consent to the extension of the CVA Long-Stop Date set out in CVA Consent Request No. 1. The CVA Long-Stop Date has therefore been extended to 31 May 2019, subject to the automatic extension detailed above. The approval of CVA Consent Request No. 1 will consequently extend the Long-Stop Date as defined in and as applicable to the Lock-Up Agreement to be the same as the extended CVA Long-Stop Date.

The Supervisors and SFHG Supervisors will update the CVA Creditors and SFHG Creditors (as applicable) in due course pursuant to the terms of the CVA and the SFHG CVA (as applicable).

It remains the objective of the Group to complete the Restructuring as soon as possible.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 29 March 2019

 


29.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 793815

 
End of News DGAP News Service

793815  29.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=793815&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
