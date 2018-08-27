DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : HEMISPHERE LOCK-UP AGREEMENT: EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE



27.08.2018 / 07:05

HEMISPHERE LOCK-UP AGREEMENT: EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The Company refers to its announcement of 26 July 2018 (the "July Announcement") noting that the terms of a lock-up agreement with respect to the implementation of the potential restructuring of the financial indebtedness of Hemisphere International Holdings B.V. ("Hemisphere") (the "Hemisphere LUA") had become effective in accordance with its terms, and its subsequent related announcements of 6 August 2018 and 21 August 2018.

The Company and the third-party creditors under Hemisphere's EUR750mm revolving credit facility (the "Hemisphere Lenders") are continuing discussions on implementation of the restructuring of the financial indebtedness of Hemisphere (the "Hemisphere Restructuring"). The parties to the Hemisphere LUA are now seeking to execute the material documents required to implement the Hemisphere Restructuring by 31 August 2018.

The Hemisphere LUA has been amended accordingly and the relevant amendment agreement is available at www.lucid-is.com/steinhoff. Stakeholders should seek their own legal and financial advice should they have any queries in relation to the contents.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 27 August 2018