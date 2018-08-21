Log in
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : HEMISPHERE LOCK-UP AGREEMENT: EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE AND UPDATE ON ACCESSIONS

08/21/2018 | 08:05am CEST

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : HEMISPHERE LOCK-UP AGREEMENT: EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE AND UPDATE ON ACCESSIONS

21.08.2018 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HEMISPHERE LOCK-UP AGREEMENT: EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE AND UPDATE ON ACCESSIONS

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The Company refers to its announcement of 26 July 2018 (the "July Announcement") noting that the terms of a lock-up agreement with respect to the implementation of the potential restructuring of the financial indebtedness of Hemisphere International Holdings B.V. ("Hemisphere") (the "Hemisphere LUA") had become effective in accordance with its terms.

The Company further refers to its announcement of 6 August 2018 noting that, further to the July Announcement, 100% in value of the third-party creditors under Hemisphere's EUR750mm revolving credit facility (the "Hemisphere Lenders") had entered into the Hemisphere LUA.

The Company and the Hemisphere Lenders are continuing discussions on implementation of the restructuring of the financial indebtedness of Hemisphere (the "Hemisphere Restructuring"). The parties to the Hemisphere LUA are now seeking to execute the material documents required to implement the Hemisphere Restructuring by 24 August 2018.

The Hemisphere LUA has been amended accordingly and the relevant amendment agreement is available at www.lucid-is.com/steinhoff. Stakeholders should seek their own legal and financial advice should they have any queries in relation to the contents.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 21 August 2018


21.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

715845  21.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=715845&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
