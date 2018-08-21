Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : HEMISPHERE LOCK-UP AGREEMENT: EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE AND UPDATE ON ACCESSIONS

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

HEMISPHERE LOCK-UP AGREEMENT: EXTENSION OF LONG-STOP DATE AND UPDATE ON ACCESSIONS

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The Company refers to its announcement of 26 July 2018 (the "July Announcement") noting that the terms of a lock-up agreement with respect to the implementation of the potential restructuring of the financial indebtedness of Hemisphere International Holdings B.V. ("Hemisphere") (the "Hemisphere LUA") had become effective in accordance with its terms.

The Company further refers to its announcement of 6 August 2018 noting that, further to the July Announcement, 100% in value of the third-party creditors under Hemisphere's EUR750mm revolving credit facility (the "Hemisphere Lenders") had entered into the Hemisphere LUA.

The Company and the Hemisphere Lenders are continuing discussions on implementation of the restructuring of the financial indebtedness of Hemisphere (the "Hemisphere Restructuring"). The parties to the Hemisphere LUA are now seeking to execute the material documents required to implement the Hemisphere Restructuring by 24 August 2018.

The Hemisphere LUA has been amended accordingly and the relevant amendment agreement is available at www.lucid-is.com/steinhoff. Stakeholders should seek their own legal and financial advice should they have any queries in relation to the contents.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 21 August 2018