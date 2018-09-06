Log in
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : HEMISPHERE RESTRUCTURING COMPLETED

09/06/2018 | 07:10am CEST

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : HEMISPHERE RESTRUCTURING COMPLETED

06.09.2018 / 07:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HEMISPHERE RESTRUCTURING COMPLETED

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The Company refers to its announcement of 26 July 2018 noting that the terms of a lock-up agreement (the "Hemisphere LUA") with respect to the implementation of the potential restructuring of the financial indebtedness of Hemisphere International Properties B.V. ("Hemisphere") (the "Hemisphere Restructuring") had become effective in accordance with its terms. The Company further refers to subsequent announcements of 6 August 2018, 21 August 2018, 27 August 2018 and 4 September 2018 providing updates on the progress of the Hemisphere Restructuring.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Hemisphere Restructuring, effecting the terms set out in the term sheet (the "Hemisphere Term Sheet") appended to the Hemisphere LUA (available at www.lucid-is.com/steinhoff) has been completed and amended finance documents in respect of the financial indebtedness of Hemisphere are in full force and effect.

In particular, the Company notes that:

- the new secured Hemisphere term loan facility (for an initial principal amount of EUR774,841,666.65) (the "Hemisphere Facility") will mature on the earlier of (i) the date that falls three years after the date on which the restructuring of the financial indebtedness of Steinhoff Europe AG and Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH ("SFH") is effective; and (ii) 31 December 2021;

- interest shall accrue on the Hemisphere Facility at a rate of 10 per cent. per annum, payable in cash on a "pay if you can" basis (subject to an excess cash sweep), with any interest not paid to be payable as PIK interest which will compound and capitalise on a semi-annual basis;

- the Hemisphere Facility contains various undertakings and covenants that are in line with the Hemisphere Term Sheet or otherwise typical for financings of this nature;

- the new finance documents contain various provisions relating to the treatment of certain intercompany payables from Hemisphere to SFH following determination of the validity and ranking of such payables pursuant to agreed binding advice proceedings; and

- the Company has entered into a contingent payment instrument in relation to the Hemisphere Facility substantially on the terms set out in the Hemisphere Term Sheet. The Company's payment obligations (if any) under such instrument shall arise on the maturity date of the Hemisphere Facility or earlier but only in the event that certain limited events of default relating to the Company occur prior to such date.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 6 September 2018


06.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

721043  06.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=721043&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
