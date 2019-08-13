DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Investor Presentation



13.08.2019 / 09:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Investor Presentation Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group") The Company is hosting an Investor Presentation in Cape Town today starting at 10:00 am. The presentation is available on the company's website: http://www.steinhoffinternational.com Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group. Stellenbosch, 13 August 2019

13.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

