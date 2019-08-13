Log in
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV

(SNHJ)
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Investor Presentation

08/13/2019 | 03:50am EDT

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Investor Presentation

13.08.2019 / 09:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Investor Presentation

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The Company is hosting an Investor Presentation in Cape Town today starting at 10:00 am. The presentation is available on the company's website: http://www.steinhoffinternational.com

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 13 August 2019


13.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 856485

 
End of News DGAP News Service

856485  13.08.2019 



© EQS 2019
