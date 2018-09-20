Log in
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV
OFFRE

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Lenders' meeting

09/20/2018

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Lenders' meeting

20.09.2018 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEINHOFF - Lenders' meeting

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The Group announced on 17 August 2018 and 6 September 2018 that it would be hosting a lenders' meeting in London today, Thursday 20 September 2018.

The presentation is available on the company's website: http://steinhoffinternational.com/.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

 

Stellenbosch, 20 September 2018


Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 20 004 M
EBIT 2017 1 886 M
Net income 2017 1 481 M
Debt 2017 4 843 M
Yield 2017 78,4%
P/E ratio 2017 0,52
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 684 M
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Daniël Maree van der Merwe Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Dieperink CFO & Member-Supervisory Board
Steve F. Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV-41.47%800
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD3.44%17 189
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.30.27%5 379
RH57.14%3 012
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-15.60%2 660
AT HOME GROUP INC8.62%2 096
