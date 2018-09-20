DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Lenders' meeting



20.09.2018 / 10:00







STEINHOFF - Lenders' meeting

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The Group announced on 17 August 2018 and 6 September 2018 that it would be hosting a lenders' meeting in London today, Thursday 20 September 2018.

The presentation is available on the company's website: http://steinhoffinternational.com/.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 20 September 2018