Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Lenders' meeting
20.09.2018 / 10:00
STEINHOFF - Lenders' meeting
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")
The Group announced on 17 August 2018 and 6 September 2018 that it would be hosting a lenders' meeting in London today, Thursday 20 September 2018.
The presentation is available on the company's website: http://steinhoffinternational.com/.
Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.
Stellenbosch, 20 September 2018
