Steinhoff International Holdings NV

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV

(SNHJ)
  Report  
News 
News

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Management Board changes

0
07/05/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Management Board changes

05-Jul-2019 / 22:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

Steinhoff - Management Board changes

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" or "Steinhoff") and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Steinhoff announces that Philip Dieperink will step down, by mutual consent, from both his membership of the Management Board of Steinhoff and as CFO on 31 August 2019 after the 2019 AGM. Following a handover period, he will leave the Steinhoff Group on 31 December 2019. Philip will be succeeded as CFO by Theodore de Klerk, currently Operations Director and member of the Management Board.

The Nominations Committee engaged the services of an external company to help identify and select a new CFO. Having evaluated a number of internal and external candidates, the Nominations Committee recommended, and the Supervisory Board approved, the designation of Theodore de Klerk, the current Operations Director and member of the Management Board, to replace Philip as CFO. Theo has been with the Group in various positions since 2003 and is well-qualified for the post. Theo will assume his new this position with effect from 1 September 2019.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 5 July 2019

05-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 837297

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

837297  05-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=837297&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
