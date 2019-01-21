Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports



21.01.2019 / 15:54

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2016/2017: Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / English: April 18, 2019 English: http://www.steinhoffinternational.com/ Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / English: April 18, 2019 English: http://www.steinhoffinternational.com/

