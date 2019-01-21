Log in
News Summary

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01/21/2019 | 09:55am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.01.2019 / 15:54
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2016/2017:

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / English: April 18, 2019 English: http://www.steinhoffinternational.com/

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / English: April 18, 2019 English: http://www.steinhoffinternational.com/


21.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

768075  21.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=768075&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
