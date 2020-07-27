Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020

Address:

