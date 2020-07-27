Log in
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/27/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.07.2020 / 21:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019/2020:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020
Address: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/index.php

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020
Address: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/index.php

27.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1103261  27.07.2020 

© EQS 2020
