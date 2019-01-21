DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



21.01.2019 / 16:04

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2018/2019: Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / English: February 28, 2019 English: http://www.steinhoffinternational.com

21.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

