STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV

(SNHJ)
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2018 Annual Report

06/18/2019 | 03:30pm EDT

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2018 Annual Report

18.06.2019 / 21:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff - Publication of 2018 Annual Report

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries the "Group")

The Company has today published its audited Annual Report, including the Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended 30 September 2018. This report is available on the Company's website http://steinhoffinternational.com/

The Company has included additional information in this Report to assist stakeholders.

The 2019 half-year results are scheduled for release on 12 July 2019. The Group intends to host an Investor Presentation subsequent to that release - further details in this regard will be provided once the 2019 half-year results have been published.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 18 June 2019


18.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 826957

 
End of News DGAP News Service

826957  18.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=826957&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 20 004 M
EBIT 2017 1 886 M
Net income 2017 1 481 M
Debt 2017 4 843 M
Yield 2017 155%
P/E ratio 2017 0,27
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 352 M
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Dieperink CFO & Member-Supervisory Board
Steve F. Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV-14.29%393
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD-1.78%13 892
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.21.45%4 577
DUNELM GROUP PLC69.32%2 286
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.6.80%1 737
RH-5.56%1 588
