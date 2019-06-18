DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2018 Annual Report



18.06.2019 / 21:25

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Steinhoff - Publication of 2018 Annual Report

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries the "Group")

The Company has today published its audited Annual Report, including the Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended 30 September 2018. This report is available on the Company's website http://steinhoffinternational.com/

The Company has included additional information in this Report to assist stakeholders.

The 2019 half-year results are scheduled for release on 12 July 2019. The Group intends to host an Investor Presentation subsequent to that release - further details in this regard will be provided once the 2019 half-year results have been published.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 18 June 2019