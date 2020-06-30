Log in
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2019 Annual Report

06/30/2020

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2019 Annual Report

30.06.2020 / 23:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff - Publication of 2019 Annual Report

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company")

The Company has today published its Annual Report, including the audited Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended 30 September 2019. This report is available on the Company's website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ and will also be available on the JSE's website at:
https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2020/jse/isse/snhe/AR2019.pdf

Stellenbosch, 30 June 2020


30.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1083103

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1083103  30.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1083103&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2018 12 827 M 14 403 M 14 403 M
Net income 2018 -1 247 M -1 400 M -1 400 M
Net Debt 2018 9 115 M 10 235 M 10 235 M
P/E ratio 2018 -0,47x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 4 230 M 244 M 4 749 M
EV / Sales 2017 2,01x
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 123 054
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Stefanes Francois Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.21.43%240
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.22.64%21 969
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.13.32%6 375
RH18.47%4 879
DUNELM GROUP PLC2.08%2 928
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-37.46%1 337
