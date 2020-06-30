Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2019 Annual Report

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results

Steinhoff - Publication of 2019 Annual Report Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company") The Company has today published its Annual Report, including the audited Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended 30 September 2019. This report is available on the Company's website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ and will also be available on the JSE's website at:

https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2020/jse/isse/snhe/AR2019.pdf Stellenbosch, 30 June 2020

