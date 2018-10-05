Log in
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Recapitalisation of Mattress Firm

10/05/2018 | 02:10pm CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Recapitalisation of Mattress Firm

05-Oct-2018 / 14:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

Steinhoff - recapitalisation of Mattress Firm

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Mattress Firm financial restructuring

The Company announces that its subsidiary Mattress Firm, Inc., along with its U.S. subsidiaries (together, "Mattress Firm"), is filing voluntary Chapter 11 cases in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Mattress Firm Filing"). The Mattress Firm Filing implements a pre-packaged plan of reorganisation that, among other things, provides Mattress Firm access to new financing to support its business and establishes an efficient and orderly process for closing certain underperforming store locations in the United States.

In conjunction with its pre-packaged plan, Mattress Firm received a commitment for approximately US$250 million in debtor-in-possession financing with a three-month term to support its ongoing operations during the Chapter 11 proceedings, the pre-packaged restructuring process being expected to complete within the next 45 to 60 days. Mattress Firm also secured a commitment for a four-year term loan of $400 million and an ABL facility of $125 million as exit financing in connection with which the exit lenders will receive 49.9% of the equity in Stripes US Holding, Inc. ("SUSHI") or Mattress Firm Holdco, Inc. at no cost, with the Group initially retaining a 50.1% equity interest. In relation to their equity stake, the exit lenders have customary shareholder rights in relation to governance and sale of their interest with the ability to bring-along a pro-rata portion of the Group's retained equity interest. There will further be an unfunded $150 million payment in kind loan which will become repayable by SUSHI upon a five-year maturity. A management incentive plan in respect of Mattress Firm will be put in place subject to appropriate vesting conditions.

The Mattress Firm Filing does not directly impact the other operating businesses of the Group and is not expected to have any material effect on the trading of these operations.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 5 October 2018

05-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

730703  05-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=730703&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
