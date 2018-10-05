Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings NV    SNHJ   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV (SNHJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Recapitalisation of Mattress Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 02:10pm CEST

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Recapitalisation of Mattress Firm

05.10.2018 / 14:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff - recapitalisation of Mattress Firm

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Mattress Firm financial restructuring

The Company announces that its subsidiary Mattress Firm, Inc., North America's leading specialty mattress retailer, along with its U.S. subsidiaries (together, "Mattress Firm"), is taking steps to implement a pre-packaged plan of reorganisation that, among other things, provides Mattress Firm access to new financing to support its business and establishes an efficient and orderly process for closing certain underperforming store locations in the United States by filing voluntary Chapter 11 cases in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Mattress Firm Filing"). The Mattress Firm Filing supports actions to strengthen its balance sheet and optimise its store footprint and is a further step in the on-going debt restructuring of the Steinhoff Group (the "Group Restructuring") and is designed to accelerate the turnaround of the Mattress Firm business.

Mattress Firm is continuing to serve customers as usual at stores and online. Mattress Firm has filed a number of customary "first day" motions with the court seeking authorisation to support its operations during the recapitalisation process. These include motions for authority to continue to honor secured creditors and customer programs, pay employee wages, health and welfare benefits, and pay contractor partners and vendors in full.

Through the Mattress Firm Filing and in order to facilitate the store optimisation plan, Mattress Firm is seeking the authority to reject up to 700 leases. An initial group of approximately 200 stores is expected to be closed in the next few days. Decisions about additional store closings will be made in the weeks ahead.

In conjunction with its pre-packaged plan, Mattress Firm received a commitment for approximately $250 million in debtor-in-possession financing (the "DIP Financing"), which, subject to court approval, will be available to partly repay Mattress Firm's ABL facility and support its ongoing operations during the Chapter 11 proceedings. The DIP Financing has a three-month term, and Mattress Firm expects to complete the pre-packaged restructuring process within the next 45 to 60 days.

Mattress Firm also secured a commitment for a four-year term loan of $400 million of exit financing (the "Exit Term Loan") and an ABL facility of $125 million (together, the "Exit Financing") underwritten by a number of Steinhoff Europe AG creditors. The proceeds of the Exit Financing will be utilized to repay the DIP Financing, repay Mattress Firm's ABL facility (to the extent not already repaid out of the proceeds of the DIP Financing), repay the outstanding approximately $84m intercompany loan (incl. accrued and unpaid interest) from the Company to Mattress Firm (put in place in 26 March 2018), to pay costs associated with the pre-packaged plan (including the estimated store closure costs), transaction fees and otherwise to provide working capital.

In connection with the Exit Financing, the Group has agreed certain other arrangements in relation to the equity and debt structure of the Mattress Firm sub-group:

- Exit Lender equity - On emergence from Chapter 11, the Exit Term Loan lenders (the "ETL Lenders") will receive 49.9% of the equity in Stripes US Holding, Inc. ("SUSHI") or Mattress Firm Holdco, Inc. (the "Issuing MF Company") at no cost (with the Group retaining a 50.1% equity interest (held by the "Group Shareholder"), together with related shareholder rights including governance rights (see below) and, subject to customary terms and conditions, sale rights with the ability to bring-along a pro rata portion of the Group's retained equity interest.

- Exit Lender PIK debt - There will be a $150 million payment in kind loan which will become repayable by SUSHI upon a five-year maturity.

- Management Incentive Plan - Subject to determination of the number of participants and appropriate time, performance and hurdle rate vesting conditions, a management incentive plan ("MIP") will be put in place. Awards under the plan can be made in respect of 10% of the common equity in the Issuing MF Company (which would be dilutive of the interests of both the Group Shareholder and the ETL Lenders) and 10% of the Exit Lenders' PIK debt.

- Governance - The Issuing MF Company's board will comprise five members, including three members proposed by the ETL Lenders (with the Group Shareholder having certain limited rights to reject any nominee of the ETL Lenders).

Additional information regarding the Mattress Firm Filing, the DIP Financing, the Exit Financing and the lender and management equity arrangements can be accessed by visiting Mattress Firm's restructuring website at www.mattressfirm.com/restructuring and further related materials can be accessed by visiting Steinhoff's website at www.steinhoffinternational.com/investor-presentations.php.

Danie van de Merwe of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. said:

"Mattress Firm has been facing significant operational challenges which management is addressing through its turnaround plan. Considering the Group's current position, we believe the Mattress Firm recapitalisation is the best way to support and accelerate the turnaround plan so as to ensure a future for Mattress Firm and its employees and unlock value for shareholders over time. The Mattress Firm recapitalisation also represents a further positive step in the wider Steinhoff restructuring process."

Implications for the Group and the Group Restructuring

The Mattress Firm Filing does not directly impact the other operating businesses of the Group and is not expected to have any material effect on the trading of these operations.

As part of the Mattress Firm restructuring, the Company's equity ownership in SUSHI has been contributed to SEAG prior to the Mattress Firm Filing. Steps to transfer or novate the SUSHI RCF debt with SEAG debt will be taken in the near future to replicate the proposals under the lock up agreement entered into in respect of the restructuring and to reflect the economic interests within the SEAG debt cluster. To implement the Mattress Firm restructuring prior to exit, the intercompany loans will be contributed as capital by the relevant entities into SEAG and the guarantees from Mattress Firm Inc. to these loans will be released. Following such restructuring and as a result of the proposed equity issuance to the ETL Lenders, SEAG will own 50.1% in SUSHI. The relevant lender consents in connection with such restructuring have been obtained.

The Group Restructuring otherwise continues in accordance with the terms of the lock-up agreement entered into by the Company on 11 July 2018, and the Company will continue to provide updates as appropriate.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 5 October 2018


05.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

730707  05.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=730707&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
02:18pSNH : STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Steinhoff - Recapitalisation Of Ma..
PU
02:10pSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Recapitalisation of Mattress Firm
EQ
02:10pSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Recapitalisation of Mattress Firm
EQ
10/04TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL : Mattress Firm likely to file for bankruptcy this we..
AQ
10/03STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Mattress Firm Plans to File for Bankruptcy Soon
DJ
10/02TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL : Mattress Firm Prepares Bankruptcy Filing -Reuters
DJ
09/27STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Asia business secures funding, takes on new name
RE
09/27SNH : STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Refinancing Of Greenlit Brands Pty..
PU
09/27STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : REFINANCING OF Greenlit Brands Pty Ltd (f..
EQ
09/26SNH : STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Decision Of The Amsterdam District..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09MATTRESS FIRM : Dream's And Nightmares 
2017What A South African Retailer That Overpaid For A U.S. Mattress Company Has T.. 
2017Wayfair in the M&A spotlight 
2017Steinhoff, Shoprite shelve merger deal 
2017STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS - S : Clear Blue Sky 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 20 004 M
EBIT 2017 1 886 M
Net income 2017 1 481 M
Debt 2017 4 843 M
Yield 2017 92,8%
P/E ratio 2017 0,44
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 598 M
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Daniël Maree van der Merwe Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Dieperink CFO & Member-Supervisory Board
Steve F. Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV-51.58%687
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD-2.30%15 998
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.20.15%5 004
RH36.07%2 608
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-35.33%1 993
AT HOME GROUP INC-4.67%1 943
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.