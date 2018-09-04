Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings NV    SNHJ   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV (SNHJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SALE OF INTERESTS IN THE POCO FURNITURE GROUP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Disposal
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SALE OF INTERESTS IN THE POCO FURNITURE GROUP

04.09.2018 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SALE OF INTERESTS IN THE POCO FURNITURE GROUP

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

On 26 April 2018 the Group announced that it had agreed in principle a settlement of the German litigation proceedings between the Group and entities controlled by Dr Andreas Seifert (the "Seifert Entities"). It was noted in the 26 April 2018 announcement that the Seifert Entities had offered to acquire the Group's remaining 50% interest in the POCO furniture group ("POCO").

The Group's subsidiary LiVest GmbH ("LiVest") holds the Group's shares in POCO and has today entered into a sale agreement with the Seifert Entities by which the Seifert Entities will acquire LiVest's shares in POCO and certain related properties for a total consideration of EUR270.685 million (the "POCO Sale"). In addition, the POCO business will retain debt of approximately EUR140 million, with no recourse to the Group. The closing of the POCO Sale is subject to typical conditions precedent including German and Austrian competition and merger control provisions. Closing of the POCO Sale shall bring the German litigation proceedings with the Seifert Entities to an end.

As noted in the Company's Q3 2018 trading update, following the declaration of a dispute by the Pohlmann family regarding the 2015 sale of their interest in LiVest to Steinhoff, any proceeds from the sale by LiVest of its 50% share in POCO will be held in escrow while the Pohlmann dispute is finalised.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 4 September 2018


04.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

720363  04.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=720363&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
04:31aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Sell 50% POCO Stake to Andreas Seifert for EUR270.7..
DJ
04:05aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Sale of interests in the poco furniture g..
EQ
09/03SNH : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Change In Company Secretary Of Ste..
PU
09/03STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : ?Change in Company Secretary of Steinhoff
EQ
08/31Crisis-hit Steinhoff says nine-month sales rise 2 percent
RE
08/31SNH : STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Steinhoff - Unaudited Trading Upda..
PU
08/31STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Unaudited Trading Update for the nine mon..
EQ
08/31STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
08/31STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : 3rd quarter results
CO
08/29STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to meet to discuss asset sales, debt repayments
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09MATTRESS FIRM : Dream's And Nightmares 
2017What A South African Retailer That Overpaid For A U.S. Mattress Company Has T.. 
2017Wayfair in the M&A spotlight 
2017Steinhoff, Shoprite shelve merger deal 
2017STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS - S : Clear Blue Sky 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 20 004 M
EBIT 2017 1 886 M
Net income 2017 1 481 M
Debt 2017 4 843 M
Yield 2017 84,2%
P/E ratio 2017 0,49
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 656 M
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Daniël Maree van der Merwe Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Dieperink CFO & Member-Supervisory Board
Steve F. Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV-45.47%761
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD4.42%17 370
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.35.84%5 836
RH84.43%3 439
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-18.42%2 514
AT HOME GROUP INC13.23%2 342
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.