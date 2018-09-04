DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Disposal

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SALE OF INTERESTS IN THE POCO FURNITURE GROUP



04.09.2018 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SALE OF INTERESTS IN THE POCO FURNITURE GROUP

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

On 26 April 2018 the Group announced that it had agreed in principle a settlement of the German litigation proceedings between the Group and entities controlled by Dr Andreas Seifert (the "Seifert Entities"). It was noted in the 26 April 2018 announcement that the Seifert Entities had offered to acquire the Group's remaining 50% interest in the POCO furniture group ("POCO").

The Group's subsidiary LiVest GmbH ("LiVest") holds the Group's shares in POCO and has today entered into a sale agreement with the Seifert Entities by which the Seifert Entities will acquire LiVest's shares in POCO and certain related properties for a total consideration of EUR270.685 million (the "POCO Sale"). In addition, the POCO business will retain debt of approximately EUR140 million, with no recourse to the Group. The closing of the POCO Sale is subject to typical conditions precedent including German and Austrian competition and merger control provisions. Closing of the POCO Sale shall bring the German litigation proceedings with the Seifert Entities to an end.

As noted in the Company's Q3 2018 trading update, following the declaration of a dispute by the Pohlmann family regarding the 2015 sale of their interest in LiVest to Steinhoff, any proceeds from the sale by LiVest of its 50% share in POCO will be held in escrow while the Pohlmann dispute is finalised.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 4 September 2018