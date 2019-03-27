DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SALE OF SHARES IN KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED



27.03.2019 / 06:05

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SALE OF SHARES IN KAP INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers shareholders to its announcement released on SENS on 26 March 2019 regarding the launch of an accelerated bookbuild offering to place up to 694,206,661 ordinary shares in KAP Industrial Holdings Limited ("KAP") ("the Placing Shares") (the "Placing").

Steinhoff has successfully placed the Placing Shares at a price of R6.85 per Placing Share ("Placing Price") raising total gross proceeds of R4.8 billion (c. EUR293 million). The book of demand was oversubscribed. The Placing Price represents a discount of c. 9.4% to the KAP closing price on 26 March 2019.

Accordingly, the Placing Shares, constituting approximately 26% of KAP's issued share capital, will be allocated in terms of the Placing, resulting in the Company no longer holding a direct interest in KAP.

Settlement of the Placing is expected to occur on Monday, 01 April 2019.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch

27 March 2019

Joint Bookrunner

Standard Bank

Joint Bookrunner

Investec

Independent Financial Adviser to Steinhoff in relation to its interest in KAP Industrial

Macquarie Advisory and Capital Markets South Africa Proprietary Limited

Sponsor to Steinhoff

PSG Capital Proprietary Limited

South African Counsel to Steinhoff

Werksmans

International Counsel to Steinhoff

Linklaters LLP

South African Counsel to the Joint Bookrunners

Allen & Overy

International Counsel to the Joint Bookrunners

Allen & Overy LLP

