Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings NV    SNHJ   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV

(SNHJ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SUCCESSFUL IMPLEMENTATION OF FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED UPDATES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SUCCESSFUL IMPLEMENTATION OF FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED UPDATES

13.08.2019 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SUCCESSFUL IMPLEMENTATION OF FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED UPDATES

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Defined terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the company voluntary arrangement proposed in relation to Steinhoff Europe AG ("SEAG") and approved by the CVA Creditors on 14 December 2018 as amended from time to time (the "SEAG CVA") and/or the company voluntary arrangement proposed in relation to Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH ("SFHG") and approved by the SFHG Creditors on 14 December 2018 as amended from time to time (the "SFHG CVA") (as applicable and as the context dictates). The documentation relating to the SEAG CVA and SFHG CVA can be downloaded at www.lucid-is.com/steinhoff.

Completion of implementation of the Group Financial Restructuring

The Company is pleased to announce that SEAG and SFHG have successfully completed the implementation of the Restructuring (as detailed in the SEAG CVA and the SFHG CVA) and have today issued notice of the Restructuring Effective Date to the relevant parties.

Among other things, the Restructuring has implemented certain changes to the Group's European corporate holding structure and the restructuring of SEAG's and SFHG's financial indebtedness.

CEO Louis du Preez said:

"The months of hard work on the financial restructuring have today come to fruition. Implementation of the Restructuring is a major milestone on our recovery journey, bringing with it the stability that will allow us to turn the page and concentrate fully on maximising value from our operating companies.

The Company wishes to express its gratitude to its stakeholders for their support throughout the Restructuring. The Company remains committed to improving the performance of its operational businesses across the Group, reducing its debt, resolving the legal claims against it and delivering value for its stakeholders."

Update on Governance

Following the successful implementation of the Restructuring, three Nominated Directors have been (or in relation to SEAG and Möbel, will shortly be) appointed to the boards of Newco 3 and certain key intermediate holding companies. The three Nominated Directors, Helen Bouygues, Neil Brown and Paul Soldatos, will join Louis du Preez and Theodore de Klerk on these boards.

Additionally, David Pauker has been appointed to the board of SIHPL, with such appointment effective shortly following the Restructuring Effective Date.

Further updates

The Lock-Up Agreement has terminated on the implementation of the Restructuring, and following the termination, the Company will cease to publish public monthly updates and will return to a normal cycle of market announcements and reporting.

The Company will continue to provide updates in accordance with its obligations (including under the New Lux Finco 1 Loans and New Lux Finco 2 Loans) and, in particular, notes:

- The Company hosted an Investor Presentation in Cape Town today. A recording of the presentation as well as the slides are available on http://www.steinhoffinternational.com

- The general meeting of shareholders will be held on 30 August 2019 in Amsterdam. Please refer to the Notice of General Meeting of Shareholders dated 19 July 2019 for further information.

- The Company expects to publish an unaudited quarterly update for the three months ended 30 June 2019 on or around 29 August 2019.

Stellenbosch, 13 August 2019


13.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 857039

 
End of News DGAP News Service

857039  13.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=857039&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
01:05pSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Successful implementation of financial re..
EQ
10:44aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : 'only way to survive' - slim down, sell assets
RE
06:19aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to cut Conforama jobs, non-retail assets
RE
05:08aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : $10 billion debt 'too high' - chief executive
RE
04:17aSNH : STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Investor Presentation
PU
03:50aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Investor Presentation
EQ
08/07STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Financial restructuring - request for con..
EQ
08/07S.Africa's Pepkor Q3 revenue up 12%, warns of volatile outlook
RE
08/07STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Trading update - pepkor holdings limited
EQ
08/07STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Mulls Pepkor Europe IPO -Bloomberg
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 312 M
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,08  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Dieperink CFO & Member-Supervisory Board
Steve F. Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV-26.29%349
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD9.27%15 725
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.27.16%5 127
RH17.58%2 619
DUNELM GROUP PLC66.36%2 194
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-25.27%1 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group