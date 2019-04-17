DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : TRADING STATEMENT - PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR')



17.04.2019 / 16:55

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TRADING STATEMENT - PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR") Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKOR's trading statement published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za/sens/.

Shareholders and other investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 17 April 2019

17.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

