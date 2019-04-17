Log in
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : TRADING STATEMENT - PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR')

0
04/17/2019 | 11:00am EDT

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : TRADING STATEMENT - PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR')

17.04.2019 / 16:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRADING STATEMENT - PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR")

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKOR's trading statement published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za/sens/.
Shareholders and other investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.


Stellenbosch, 17 April 2019


17.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 801375

 
End of News DGAP News Service

801375  17.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=801375&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
