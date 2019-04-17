Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : TRADING STATEMENT - PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR')

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKOR's trading statement published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za/sens/.
Shareholders and other investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.
Stellenbosch, 17 April 2019
17.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
Language:
English
Company:
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone:
+27218080700
Fax:
+27218080800
E-mail:
investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet:
www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN:
NL0011375019
WKN:
A14XB9
Indices:
SDAX
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange