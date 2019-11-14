DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : TRADING UPDATE - PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
14.11.2019 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company, and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited, are referred to PEPKOR's trading statement for the year ended 30 September 2019, published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za.
Stellenbosch, 14 November 2019
14.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
Language:
English
Company:
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone:
+27218080700
Fax:
+27218080800
E-mail:
investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet:
www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN:
NL0011375019
WKN:
A14XB9
Indices:
SDAX
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange