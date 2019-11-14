DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : TRADING UPDATE - PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

14.11.2019 / 16:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TRADING UPDATE - PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR")



Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company, and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited, are referred to PEPKOR's trading statement for the year ended 30 September 2019, published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za. Stellenbosch, 14 November 2019

14.11.2019

