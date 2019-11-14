Log in
11/14/2019 | 10:20am EST

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : TRADING UPDATE - PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
14.11.2019 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRADING UPDATE - PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR")

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company, and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited, are referred to PEPKOR's trading statement for the year ended 30 September 2019, published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za.

Stellenbosch, 14 November 2019


14.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 913525

 
End of News DGAP News Service

913525  14.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=913525&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Stefanes Francois Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.-46.86%258
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.25.65%17 509
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.39.68%5 553
RH44.37%3 231
DUNELM GROUP PLC52.50%2 140
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.18.90%1 656
