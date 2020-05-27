Log in
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

05/27/2020 | 02:20am EDT

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

27.05.2020 / 08:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR")

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKOR's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2020 published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za.

Stellenbosch, 27 May 2020


27.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1056067

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1056067  27.05.2020 

© EQS 2020
