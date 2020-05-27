Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR")



Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKOR's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2020 published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za.



Stellenbosch, 27 May 2020

