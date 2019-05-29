Log in
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR'

0
05/29/2019

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
29.05.2019
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR")

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKOR's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2019 published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za.
Shareholders and other investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 29 May 2019


29.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Stellentia Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 20 004 M
EBIT 2017 1 886 M
Net income 2017 1 481 M
Debt 2017 4 843 M
Yield 2017 144%
P/E ratio 2017 0,29
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 385 M
Managers
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Dieperink CFO & Member-Supervisory Board
Steve F. Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV-17.71%430
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD-0.67%13 720
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.3.23%4 089
DUNELM GROUP PLC61.09%2 212
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.22.44%1 831
RH-25.20%1 824
