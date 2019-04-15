Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings NV    SNHJ   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV

(SNHJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON CONFORAMA REFINANCING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 05:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON CONFORAMA REFINANCING

15.04.2019 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UPDATE ON CONFORAMA REFINANCING

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" or "Steinhoff") and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

With regards to the Conforama refinancing negotiations, as reported on 11 April 2019, the company wants to highlight the following key terms in terms of the new money financing (as part of financing materials which has been updated on the Company's website):

"Warrants: Issue of warrants in an amount equal to 49.9% of the issued share capital of Conforama Holding SA to the New Money providers, which confer enhanced governance rights by way of certain reserved matters and provide the right for New Money providers to appoint two independent directors to the board of Conforama Holding. The warrant issuance date is subject to certain milestones, but ultimately 31 December 2019 or in event of a sale before that date

Premium Amount: Call protection of 10 per cent. on any repayments or prepayments for the first 3 years together with interest which may accrue up to the end of year 2. Call protection of 5 per cent. shall apply from year 3 onwards. Call protection shall be 6 per cent. with respect to any disposal of the Iberian business initiated at the request of the majority New Money providers"

The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 15 April 2019


15.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 799837

 
End of News DGAP News Service

799837  15.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=799837&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
05:05aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Update on conforama refinancing
EQ
04/11STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Prepares Refinancing, New Leadership for Furniture Ret..
DJ
04/11STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : ?update on conforama conciliation agreeme..
EQ
04/11STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V :
EQ
04/05STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Appointment of chief compliance and risk ..
EQ
04/05STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames Volume, ..
DJ
04/05STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
04/05STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Update on financial reporting timeline
EQ
04/02STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : VEB / European Investors and Steinhoff ex..
EQ
03/29SNH : STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Financial Restructuring
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 20 004 M
EBIT 2017 1 886 M
Net income 2017 1 481 M
Debt 2017 4 843 M
Yield 2017 115%
P/E ratio 2017 0,36
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 473 M
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Heather Joan Sonn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Dieperink CFO & Member-Supervisory Board
Steve F. Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV-1.14%547
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD0.96%13 982
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.14.41%4 612
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.58.92%2 668
RH-3.43%2 417
DUNELM GROUP PLC62.66%2 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About