Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON CONFORAMA REFINANCING

15.04.2019 / 11:00

UPDATE ON CONFORAMA REFINANCING

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" or "Steinhoff") and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

With regards to the Conforama refinancing negotiations, as reported on 11 April 2019, the company wants to highlight the following key terms in terms of the new money financing (as part of financing materials which has been updated on the Company's website):

"Warrants: Issue of warrants in an amount equal to 49.9% of the issued share capital of Conforama Holding SA to the New Money providers, which confer enhanced governance rights by way of certain reserved matters and provide the right for New Money providers to appoint two independent directors to the board of Conforama Holding. The warrant issuance date is subject to certain milestones, but ultimately 31 December 2019 or in event of a sale before that date

Premium Amount: Call protection of 10 per cent. on any repayments or prepayments for the first 3 years together with interest which may accrue up to the end of year 2. Call protection of 5 per cent. shall apply from year 3 onwards. Call protection shall be 6 per cent. with respect to any disposal of the Iberian business initiated at the request of the majority New Money providers"

The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 15 April 2019