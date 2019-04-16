Log in
Steinhoff International Holdings NV

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV

(SNHJ)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ?UPDATE ON LITIGATION CLAIMS

04/16/2019 | 01:10am EDT

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ?UPDATE ON LITIGATION CLAIMS

16.04.2019 / 07:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UPDATE ON LITIGATION CLAIMS

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" or "Steinhoff") and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The disclosure of accounting irregularities at Steinhoff has sparked a number of litigation and claims solutions initiatives with respect to the company and other parties. In parallel with defending the claims which have been brought, in principle the Company would always consider whether there may be alternative approaches to concluding claims, such as negotiated settlements, if it is considered to be in the interests of the Company and its stakeholders. Accordingly, the Company has requested that representatives of claimants (groups) disclose to the Company, or procure the disclosure, of relevant information on i.a. the identity of claimants and the size of their shareholdings (or former shareholdings), for those claimants which they contractually represent. The Company wishes to emphasise that the fact that such requests have been made does not mean that negotiated settlements will eventually be agreed or are imminent.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 16 April 2019


16.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Herengracht 466
1017 CA Amsterdam
Netherlands
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 800295

 
End of News DGAP News Service

800295  16.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=800295&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
