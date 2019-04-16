Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ?UPDATE ON LITIGATION CLAIMS

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

UPDATE ON LITIGATION CLAIMS

The disclosure of accounting irregularities at Steinhoff has sparked a number of litigation and claims solutions initiatives with respect to the company and other parties. In parallel with defending the claims which have been brought, in principle the Company would always consider whether there may be alternative approaches to concluding claims, such as negotiated settlements, if it is considered to be in the interests of the Company and its stakeholders. Accordingly, the Company has requested that representatives of claimants (groups) disclose to the Company, or procure the disclosure, of relevant information on i.a. the identity of claimants and the size of their shareholdings (or former shareholdings), for those claimants which they contractually represent. The Company wishes to emphasise that the fact that such requests have been made does not mean that negotiated settlements will eventually be agreed or are imminent.

Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Stellenbosch, 16 April 2019